SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Food Bank of Siouxland is getting a share of thousands of pounds of protein today courtesy of Tyson Foods and Hy-Vee. The meatpacker and grocery store chain teaming up to make that donation of 38,000 pounds of chicken fritters to the Food Bank of Siouxland as well as food banks in Omaha and Lincoln. It's part of Hy-Vee's Food Bank Fridays initiative.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO