Democratic candidate for governor of Texas Beto O'Rourke is once again flip-flopping on his gun beliefs and who can or can't keep their guns. As we reported earlier, O'Rourke first began making headlines on the topic of guns in 2018 when he appeared on my radio show and told the audience that if you are a responsible gun owner, you should be able to keep your AR-15. At the time, O'Rourke was challenging Senator Ted Cruz and Cruz was able to win re-election.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO