ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Ledford Named Co-director of UArizona Health Sciences Clinical Translational Sciences Graduate Program

arizona.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arizona Health Sciences has appointed Julie Ledford, PhD, as the new co-director of the Clinical Translational Sciences Graduate Program. Dr. Ledford is an associate professor in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine in the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson. The Clinical Translational Sciences...

healthsciences.arizona.edu

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

GCU offering new program to address electrician shortage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University is partnering with Tempe-based Rosendin Electric and Maricopa County on a program that will make it easier for high school graduates to become electricians. The pre-apprenticeship pathway will be offered at GCU beginning this fall. The university says thanks to grant funding, the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
themesatribune.com

Some troubling data for Mesa school officials

Parents, teachers and leaders hoped this school year would finally bring normalcy for Mesa Public Schools’ 56,000 students, but data presented by administrators to the Governing Board at a May 31 study session suggest that 2021-22 may have been just as rocky as previous years of the pandemic – or worse.
MESA, AZ
biztucson.com

New Northwest Medical Center Houghton, Opens in Vail

Northwest Medical Center Houghton, located at 2200 S. Houghton Road, opened June 3rd, providing residents of East Tucson convenient access to hospital care should they need it. NMC Houghton is the latest example of Northwest Healthcare’s commitment to expanding healthcare throughout Pima County. In addition to NMC Houghton, Northwest Medical...
VAIL, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

Record enrollment at TUSD summer schools, security top of mind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roughly 1 in 4 students in Southern Arizona’s largest school district will head back to class Monday morning. More than 11,300 students are enrolled in Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) summer programs. It’s a record for TUSD, which averaged about 4,000 students each summer before the pandemic.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (06/05)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. ONE Community, a statewide business coalition, is hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include a variety of organizations in the tourism/hospitality sector, as well as healthcare, technology and more. More than 25 employers are registered to take part. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews on the day of the virtual event. Last year, several hundred high quality jobs were available through the Expo. Find your next career by signing up to take part in this marquee virtual event here!
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translational Research#Cystic Fibrosis#Medical Sciences#College#Md
US News and World Report

Arizona's Minimum Wage Tied to Consumer Price Index Changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Concern about the inflation rate is widespread following a jump to a four-decade high earlier this year. In Arizona, rising inflation has an added twist: the state’s minimum wage is now tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index. If prices continue to rise robustly,...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Legal Perspective: Understanding the Fine Print of Tucson’s New Minimum Wage Act

Tucson’s Minimum Wage Act, also known as Proposition 206, took effect on April 1. The Act increased the minimum wage to $13 per hour for all employees (full-time, part-time, temporary and those engaged through an employment or staffing agency) who perform at least five hours of work per workweek within Tucson city limits. The minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $13.50 by January 1, 2023, $14.25 by January 1, 2024, and $15 by January 1, 2025, followed by further adjustments each January, based on inflation.
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what the City of Phoenix Stage 1 Water Alert means

Due to the shortage of water on the Colorado River caused by overallocation, prolonged drought, and climate change, the City of Phoenix has declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan. City of Phoenix Water Services Department Director Troy Hayes made the announcement during a City Council subcommittee presentation​ on Wednesday, June 1.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy