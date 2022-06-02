ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Marion man charged with offense against juvenile

By Lily Kincaid
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Marion man was charged with rape of a child in Jonesborough, Tenn., according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a report of aggravated sexual battery against a child on the night of May 18. The victim told her mother about the incident, and her mother notified the police, according to the arrest report.

Vance was questioned by investigators on May 20 and, according to WCSO and arrest documentation, admitted to the allegations. After more evidence surfaced, authorities upgraded the charge against Vance to rape of a child. His bond was set for $100,000 and he appeared in court on May 23. He appeared in Sessions Court on May 25, waving his right to a preliminary hearing, according to the press release.

If Vance is indicted on the charges by a grand jury, he will be scheduled to appear in criminal court on August 8.

