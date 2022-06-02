Some Ky. legislators want to end requirement for reformulated gas in parts of the state

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One of the best ways to get in touch with nature and have a fun family-friendly adventure is to go apple picking!. This guide details the best apple orchards...
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As gas prices continue to soar, drivers are looking for some relief. Douglas Cole said it now takes considerably more money to fill up his tank. “It takes about $73 to fill it up now. It used to be something less than, a good bit in fact,” Cole said.
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison County mom is building a lifejacket stand. Kelly Prewitt hopes it will save lives after hers changed forever two summers ago. Her son, Emanuel, 17, better known as Manny, went missing underwater near Gwinn Island. “We were going to spend the day together and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is moving towards the goal of using 100% of clean energy by 2040 one solar panel at a time. Friday, a solar system was installed on a home in Louisville as part of the "Solar Over Louisville" campaign that the Louisville Metro Government and the Louisville Sustainability Council have launched.
(4kclips/Adobe Stock Imgaes) Louisville, Kentucky is a major city with 246,161 people in 180 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in Kentucky. Most of the working class in Louisville are occupied in office and administrative support (12.33%), sales jobs (9.55%), and management occupations (8.70%).
WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who live in West Point have their fill of pothole issues. A solution found during a recent audit allowed the area to get access to more funding and a city worker a prison sentence. The city has had financial issues dating back to 2016.
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The body of a 9-year-old Kentucky boy who was reported missing from a children's home has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Boaters found the body of Ian Sousis floating in the river Saturday afternoon, hours after the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky reported that he walked away from the facility, Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Valenti told news outlets.
The move will offer Kentuckians some relief at the pump as record-high prices continue. (Frankfort, Ky.) – Governor Andy Beshear and his administration have taken action to freeze the state gas tax. An emergency resolution filed on Thursday will prevent a two-cent increase per gallon that would have taken...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the summer travel season gets underway, a new report shows Kentucky has some of the most dangerous roads in the country. According to a report released by 1-800-Injured, researchers used census data, along with information on road deaths and road surface condition from the Federal Highway Administration to decide the rankings.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Building upon Kentucky’s signature agriculture, food, and beverage industries, a new entity has been formed to cultivate an innovation ecosystem for entrepreneurs and startups in the agri-food sector, in hopes of making the state the ag-tech capital of the country. The Bluegrass Ag Tech...
Summer is no doubt known for its warmth, but much of the world, including here in the US and in Louisville, has seen significantly warmer Summers over the last 50 years. Let's take a look at some cool data!. According to Climate Central:. Since 1970, 96% (235) of 246 U.S....
After COVID-19 led to a lower spending total for the previous even-year legislative session in 2020, employers and lobbyists spent a record-setting $11,130,780 to lobby the Kentucky General Assembly this year, according to the Legislative Branch Ethics Commission. The previous record for spending during a legislative session was set in...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An open-records case has led to rare agreement between the Kentucky Democratic Party and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Cameron’s office says the agriculture department violated Kentucky’s open records law by failing to respond to a request for records from the Democratic Party.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is now mask-optional on campus. The change does not apply to UK HealthCare facilities. The previous school policy required masks in classrooms, private offices where more than one person was gathered, and in research labs. The school says more than 90-percent...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a violent night across the metro with several people being shot including a 4-year-old girl and a teenage boy. The following is a timeline of the gun violence on Saturday, June 4. Buechel. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 4300...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky firefighter injured while collecting for the WHAS Crusade for Children is back home. Flaherty volunteer firefighter Lloyd Claycomb was released from the hospital on Saturday. Not only were some of his fellow Meade County firefighters at the hospital when he was discharged, but they...
Ever wondered how long it takes for a largemouth bass in Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley to reach keeper length?. Adam Martin, sportfish biologist for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources, has answers. In an average of data between the two lakes, Martin said it takes 4 ½ to 5 years...
