It was a relatively quiet evening in The Eagle newsroom Thursday. The last reporters were packing up to leave for the night. Then came word that convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez — who escaped from a prison bus near Centerville three weeks ago — apparently had killed a family of five at a home along Texas 7 earlier in the day and had escaped in a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado described as a “farm truck.”

CENTERVILLE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO