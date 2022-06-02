Power Outage Darkens Much Of Pleasant Hill Thursday

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Caltrans employee was hit and killed along Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Friday morning. The incident happened just after 10 a.m. A spokesperson with CHP – Golden Gate Disivion says the person was hit along the westbound side of the freeway, near the Cherry Glen Road onramp. After the incident, authorities say the driver took off but was later taken into custody. Caltrans spokesperson Will Arnold confirmed to CBS13 that the victim was a Caltrans worker. 51-year-old Quanda McGadney was identified as the worker who was killed, a state worker who had served the people of California for 18...

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO