Power Outage Darkens Much Of Pleasant Hill Thursday

Price upon Request | 7 Beds | 7.5 Baths | 1 Bed/1Bath ADU | 11,000+ SqFt | COMING SOON | Sarah Abel and Julie Gardner, Compass. The best homes evolve through the years to improve upon their original design and mark their place in history and in our hearts. Never has this been truer than with the Hampton House in Piedmont. On more than one acre of level land that encompasses expansive patios, rolling lawns, a tennis court, and a guest house, this magnificent estate was originally conceived by Albert Farr in 1926.
Comments / 1