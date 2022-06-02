ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, CA

Power Outage Darkens Much Of Pleasant Hill Thursday

By NEWS24-680
news24-680.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: PG&E crews were able to restore power by 5 p.m. We’re going with:...

news24-680.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Pittsburg area residents awake

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rumbled under the shores of Suisun Bay near Discovery Bay early Thursday jolting residents awake from Sacramento to Santa Cruz.According to the US Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 5:07 a.m. about 6 miles northwest of Discovery Bay. A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed.The quake was strongly felt throughout the East and North Bay. More than 1,000 residents immediately told the USGS they felt the temblor from Santa Cruz to Sacramento.As a standard precaution, BART slowed trains to examine its tracks for any damage. Elsewhere, no other immediate damage was being reported."An...
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara Valley Water District starts taking reports of water wasting

SAN JOSE – As the drought situation becomes dire, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is starting to punish people who waste water. Starting Wednesday, water wasters could be fined for ignoring repeated warnings to cut back."Yeah, I'm a little concerned right now because I am that neighbor with a green lawn," said Sarah Rogers, who fessed up to keeping the water flowing freely to enjoy her yard."I love my green grass.  I love my lawn.  And the majority of my neighbors, they don't have that.  They don't water, so I hope no one rats me out," Rogers told KPIX...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

10-20 greenhouses catch fire in Morgan Hill: officials

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters were at the scene responding to a greenhouse fire Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire officials tweeted. 10-20 greenhouses were on fire in the area of Hale Avenue and San Bruno Avenue. As of 3:06 p.m., the fire was at 2 acres. At 7:20 p.m., Cal Fire said […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans Worker Hit And Killed Along I-80 Near Vacaville

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Caltrans employee was hit and killed along Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Friday morning. The incident happened just after 10 a.m. A spokesperson with CHP – Golden Gate Disivion says the person was hit along the westbound side of the freeway, near the Cherry Glen Road onramp. After the incident, authorities say the driver took off but was later taken into custody. Caltrans spokesperson Will Arnold confirmed to CBS13 that the victim was a Caltrans worker. 51-year-old Quanda McGadney was identified as the worker who was killed, a state worker who had served the people of California for 18...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fire engulfs rail line in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in along Country Road 100 A in Woodland quickly spread to nearby train trusses forcing rail lines and power lines to be shut down, according to the Woodland Fire Department. The fire was contained to around two acres once the flames were knocked down, according to fire officials.
WOODLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Solano, Contra Costa counties

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook homes in Solano and Contra Costa counties early Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. One man in Antioch called KTVU to say he awoke feeling "one big jolt." Alejandro Canaday said it felt like a quick shake...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS News

San Francisco Bay Area jolted by earthquake; no damage reported

SAN FRANCISCO — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake gave the San Francisco Bay area an early morning wake-up call Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4:07 a.m. quake struck several miles northwest of Bay Point at a depth of 12.2 miles (19.7 kilometers). A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed, according to CBS San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

“Flash Photos:” Crash In Walnut Creek Friday

We Flashed word of a crash at S. Main and Newell in Walnut Creek Friday night and, as usual, we started getting reports from neighbors in the area who supplied us with information or, in this case, photos. Our thanks to Sean, who forwarded his photos from the scene. One...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
piedmontexedra.com

395 Hampton Road, Piedmont

Price upon Request | 7 Beds | 7.5 Baths | 1 Bed/1Bath ADU | 11,000+ SqFt | COMING SOON | Sarah Abel and Julie Gardner, Compass. The best homes evolve through the years to improve upon their original design and mark their place in history and in our hearts. Never has this been truer than with the Hampton House in Piedmont. On more than one acre of level land that encompasses expansive patios, rolling lawns, a tennis court, and a guest house, this magnificent estate was originally conceived by Albert Farr in 1926.
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

New Santa Clara County drought rules in effect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – There are new water use restrictions in effect for Santa Clara Valley Water customers. As of June 1, their outdoor water use is limited.  Water use is limited to just twice a week, only before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. Property owners are banned from using water for 48 […]

Comments / 0

