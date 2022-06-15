NBA Finals 2022: How to Watch Games Online for Free Without Cable

Click here to read the full article.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s game time! The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will face off in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday (June 16). The game will broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Warriors lead the series 3-2 after beating the Celtics 104-94 on Monday (June 13). If necessary, Game 7 will take place on Sunday (June 19). Click here for the full 2022 NBA Finals schedule.

If you’ve been missing all the action in this year’s NBA Finals , we put together a comprehensive list of ways to watch and stream games from your TV, laptop, desktop and any other compatible device along with links to buy tickets to games and must-have gear that fans won’t be able to pass up.

How to Watch NBA Playoffs Games Online for Free

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals kicks off on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on ABC. If you already have cable or local channels through a TV antenna , check your local listings for channel information. You can also watch the game live on ABC.com .

No cable? No worries! You can stream the 2022 NBA Finals games live and with a free trial through Direct TV Stream , or Express VPN if you’re streaming outside of the U.S.

Currently, monthly subscriptions to Direct TV Stream are discounted $15 for a limited time only. The promo saves customers $30 over two months, plus there’s a 5-day free trial.

Direct TV Stream



$54.99/month after free 5-day trial



$69.99/month





Buy Now

1

Direct TV Stream’s basic package starts at $54.99 (regular $69.99) for 65+ channels including ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, TNT, Nickelodeon and HGTV, access to on-demand titles and DVR storage. Direct TV offers free HBO Max , Starz and other channels with higher-priced plans.

Hulu + Live TV is $69.99 to stream 75+ live and on-demand channels along with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ (no free trial). Meanwhile, Fubo TV’s Pro package is $69.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. You will get access to 125 channels (100+ sporting events), 250 hours of cloud DVR and streaming on up to 10 screens.

Another similarly priced streaming option, Vidgo’s English Premium Package is $79.95 a month or $66.33 a month when you pay for three months up front. The streaming package includes 150+ live channels, on-demand and free DVR.

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial either, but new subscribers can join at a discounted rate of just $25 for the first month to access a minimum of 32 channels including ESPN, A&E, MTV, BET, E!, VH1 and Bravo and 50 hours of DVR storage. You can also find a free trial through YouTube TV, the official sponsor of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Want to watch the action live and in person? As you’ve probably guessed, NBA Finals tickets are pretty steep but passes for Game 6 start at $536 on Ticketmaster and upwards of $10,000 for VIP, seats. Find tickets via Ticketmaster , StubHub , SeatGeek and Vivid Seats .

Want to show your team spirit? See below for a roundup of officially licensed 2022 NBA Finals gear for Warriors and Celtics fans. Visit Fanatics.com for additional gear and gifts for Father’s Day , plus free shipping on orders over $24 with code 24SHIP.

Golden State Warriors 2022 Western Conference Champions Locker Room T-Shirt



$39.99





Buy Now

1

Boston Celtics Fanatics Branded 2022 Eastern Conference Champions T-Shirt



$39.99





Buy Now

1

Boston Celtics New Era 2022 Eastern Conference Champions Adjustable Snapback Hat



$38.99





Buy Now

1

Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Jersey



$109.99





Buy Now

1

Golden State Warriors 2022 Western Conference Champions Adjustable Snapback Hat



$38.99





Buy Now

1

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Jersey



$109.99





Buy Now

1

Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Champions Hometown T-Shirt



$34.99





Buy Now

1

Golden State Warriors Western Conference Champions Hometown T-Shirt



$34.99





Buy Now

1