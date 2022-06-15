ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA Finals 2022: How to Watch Games Online for Free Without Cable

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s game time! The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will face off in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday (June 16). The game will broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Warriors lead the series 3-2 after beating the Celtics 104-94 on Monday (June 13). If necessary, Game 7 will take place on Sunday (June 19). Click here for the full 2022 NBA Finals schedule.

If you’ve been missing all the action in this year’s NBA Finals , we put together a comprehensive list of ways to watch and stream games from your TV, laptop, desktop and any other compatible device along with links to buy tickets to games and must-have gear that fans won’t be able to pass up.

How to Watch NBA Playoffs Games Online for Free

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals kicks off on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on ABC. If you already have cable or local channels through a TV antenna , check your local listings for channel information. You can also watch the game live on ABC.com .

No cable? No worries! You can stream the 2022 NBA Finals games live and with a free trial through Direct TV Stream , or Express VPN if you’re streaming outside of the U.S.

Currently, monthly subscriptions to Direct TV Stream are discounted $15 for a limited time only. The promo saves customers $30 over two months, plus there’s a 5-day free trial.

Direct TV Stream

$54.99/month after free 5-day trial


$69.99/month


Buy Now

1

Direct TV Stream’s basic package starts at $54.99 (regular $69.99) for 65+ channels including ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, TNT, Nickelodeon and HGTV, access to on-demand titles and DVR storage. Direct TV offers free HBO Max , Starz and other channels with higher-priced plans.

Hulu + Live TV is $69.99 to stream 75+ live and on-demand channels along with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ (no free trial). Meanwhile, Fubo TV’s Pro package is $69.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. You will get access to 125 channels (100+ sporting events), 250 hours of cloud DVR and streaming on up to 10 screens.

Another similarly priced streaming option, Vidgo’s English Premium Package is $79.95 a month or $66.33 a month when you pay for three months up front. The streaming package includes 150+ live channels, on-demand and free DVR.

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial either, but new subscribers can join at a discounted rate of just $25 for the first month to access a minimum of 32 channels including ESPN, A&E, MTV, BET, E!, VH1 and Bravo and 50 hours of DVR storage. You can also find a free trial through YouTube TV, the official sponsor of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Want to watch the action live and in person? As you’ve probably guessed, NBA Finals tickets are pretty steep but passes for Game 6 start at $536 on Ticketmaster and upwards of $10,000 for VIP, seats. Find tickets via Ticketmaster , StubHub , SeatGeek and Vivid Seats .

Want to show your team spirit? See below for a roundup of officially licensed 2022 NBA Finals gear for Warriors and Celtics fans. Visit Fanatics.com for additional gear and gifts for Father’s Day , plus free shipping on orders over $24 with code 24SHIP.

Golden State Warriors 2022 Western Conference Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

$39.99


Buy Now

1

Boston Celtics Fanatics Branded 2022 Eastern Conference Champions T-Shirt

$39.99


Buy Now

1

Boston Celtics New Era 2022 Eastern Conference Champions Adjustable Snapback Hat

$38.99


Buy Now

1

Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Jersey

$109.99


Buy Now

1

Golden State Warriors 2022 Western Conference Champions Adjustable Snapback Hat

$38.99


Buy Now

1

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Jersey

$109.99


Buy Now

1

Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Champions Hometown T-Shirt

$34.99


Buy Now

1

Golden State Warriors Western Conference Champions Hometown T-Shirt

$34.99


Buy Now

1

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ringer

Mike Breen on Coming Back From COVID and Calling the NBA Finals

Bryan is joined by play-by-play announcer Mike Breen to discuss his career transitioning from radio to television, the differences between calling regular-season and postseason NBA games, working in a three-man booth alongside Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, and the responsibility that comes with calling the Finals. Host: Bryan Curtis.
NBA
NBC Sports

Ime Udoka shares message to Celtics following loss in NBA Finals

Pain was the common emotion in the locker room for the Boston Celtics after dropping Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, coach Ime Udoka said. In his postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin, Udoka said that after getting this far, to within two wins of a championship, suffering a season-ending loss like the 103-90 decision at TD Garden is going to sting.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Billboard

Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Have the Sweetest Father-Daughter Moment at NBA Finals Game 5: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Game five of the NBA Finals, in which the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics faced off, took place on Monday night (June 13), and had some very special celebrity guests courtside. Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy were in attendance, sitting front and center during the game, and shared an adorable father-daughter moment when the camera panned to them in the audience. In a clip shared by the NBA on Instagram, the announcer said as a camera focused on the duo, “Back with us in the bay at Chase Center tonight, 24-time Grammy award...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Celtics will force a Game 7 vs. Warriors in 2022 NBA Finals

After starting the series 1-0, the Boston Celtics are in a tough situation heading into Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Now down 2-3 to the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics have allowed the Dubs a chance to win the title Thursday night in Boston. The Celtics lost both of the last two games […] The post 3 reasons Celtics will force a Game 7 vs. Warriors in 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Billboard

‘Love, Victor’: Here Are All the Ways to Stream Season 3 for Free

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The final season of Love, Victor has arrived! The hit drama-comedy, centered on a teenager adjusting to a new city and embracing his sexual orientation, debuted on Hulu and Disney+ on Wednesday (June 15). In the third and final season, Victor (Michael Cimino) sets out on a post-high school “journey of self-discovery,” while his friends face a “new set of problems”...
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green’s arrival at TD Garden spells funeral for Celtics in Game 6 of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are looking to clinch their fourth NBA Championship over the last eight seasons Thursday night. They lead the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals three games to two. The series shifts to Boston for Game 6. Warriors superstar forward Draymond Green appeared to be sending a message to the Celtics […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green’s arrival at TD Garden spells funeral for Celtics in Game 6 of NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Nba Playoffs#Nba On Tnt#Cable Tv#Free Game#Nba Finals#Nba Finals 2022#The Boston Celtics#Abc#Direct Tv Stream
Decider.com

Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 Live Stream: How To Watch Celtics-Warriors Game 6 Live

We’re heading back to Boston as the Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals!. Steph Curry went 0 for 9 from 3-point range, Jayson Tatum put up 27 points, and the Celtics outscored the Warriors by 11 in the third quarter, but Golden State still exited Game 5 with the 104-94 victory to take a 3-2 series lead. On a team filled with postseason veterans it was Andrew Wiggins who was the difference maker for Golden State, playing stellar defense, grabbing 13 rebounds, and scoring a team-high 26 points to move the Warriors within a game of the title. Can Boston force a Game 7, or will the Warriors add yet another Larry O’Brien Trophy to their collection? Let’s find out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SkySports

Jayson Tatum: Boston Celtics need star player to deliver signature performance in Game 6 of NBA finals

The 2022 NBA Finals could have been the coronation of Jayson Tatum as one of the NBA's true, elite superstars – but as of yet, it has not worked out that way. The Boston Celtics forward hasn't really had a game where he has stepped up and dominated in the way that he can. There have been fits and starts, but he certainly hasn't done it throughout an entire game.
NBA
Fox News

Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals series sees ratings dip

Taking a greater step back than Draymond Green this NBA Finals series are the TV ratings, which just came in for Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. According to TVLine, Monday night’s tie-breaking contest garnered 13.025 million viewers, a massive step down from Game 5’s of the past and other games in the NBA’s most-watched series of the year.
NBA
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy