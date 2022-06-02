ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

NSN's High School Team of the Year is McQueen boys track and field

By Chris Murray
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada Sports Net's High School Sports Year in Review debuted Monday. On the show, we handed out a number of end-of-the-year honors, including Team of the Year. Accomplishments: The Lancers boys track and field team won the Northern 5A regional championship, scoring 168 points to second-place Damonte Ranch's 86 points. McQueen...

Ex-Nevada assistant Brandon Dunson joins Stanford basketball staff

Brandon Dunson, who spent one season on the Nevada basketball staff, has landed a job at Stanford. Dunson most recently worked at Denver as the school's associate head coach last season. That came after two years at Cal State Fullerton. Dunson was on Eric Musselman's last staff at Nevada during the 2018-19 season when the Wolf Pack ranked as high as No. 5 in the country while winning a share of the Mountain West regular-season title and clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson High Class of 2022 graduation: ‘Fun, intense, surreal’

Carson High School’s student body president Angelica Germain-Sanchez, 18, stakes her claim that the Class of 2022 was one of the best. “It was fun, it was intense and it was surreal,” she says of having to go to school during a pandemic. “But the fact that most of us made it shows how well we came together.”
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Senator Square: Carson High School Class of 2022 celebrate sunset and yearbooks

From their Senior Sunrise in September 2021 to their Senior Sunset June 1, the Class of 2022 has reached the end of their Carson City School District journey. Senior Sunset took place on Carson High’s front lawn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and students enjoyed a taco truck, a bounce house, and one another’s company. Senior CHS news anchors Jaylan Chapman and Mario Morgan also delivered their final announcement this week, and CHS Yearbook Adviser and teacher Cynthia Mills said, “We received our yearbooks ahead of schedule this week, and I wanted to give a shout-out to our amazing teachers at CHS.” Mills also added even more when she said “Thank you so much to all our teachers who put up with us pulling your kids for interviews and asking them to check our pages for accuracy, thank you Patricia Ababio for hosting the cover contest in your graphic arts classes, thank you Angila Golik for your winter divider pic, it is amazing, thank you Alyssa Smith-Akerley for helping me knock out some Spring sports pages and helping with distribution, thank you teachers for identifying your teams and clubs so fast when we delivered those pics, thank you Phil Brady for your support with advertising in Senator Square, thank you Rheyanna McCoy for all your mad skills, thanks CHS office staff, custodians, and deans for all your hard work and awesome communication, thanks to my hubby Steve Mills for always supporting me, you rocked our celebratory dinner tonight, thank you to all my editors, but only one is on Facebook and we all know who she is, thank you to Elias Palumbo for the cover design, Bryce Alvarado one of my senior photographers, Megan McGibbon my senior historian, Scout Bourgeois my senior editor and designer, and thank you Devanie Woodward my senior photographer and editor; you all worked so hard to make the book successful.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Former Nevada pitcher founds nonprofit to help local kids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Wolf Pack pitcher has started a non-profit that removes financial barriers for kids looking to play in youth sports. “I learned so much from sports,” said Adam Whitt. “And I don’t want money to be a problem for other kids not to play sports, and stay involved in those things.”
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

First class of online students graduates in person

Around two-thirds of the 21 graduates from Douglas County’s first online public school received their diplomas at an in-person ceremony on Friday. Five Douglas Nevada Online members of the class of 2022 graduated with advanced diplomas. Kaitlyn Anderson, Kasen Boggs, Wynter Cuzzort, Bren Andrea Duma-og, Sophia Garedakis and Dakota...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Giants legend Mike Krukow on life in Reno, his love of ball and teaming up to beat cancer

One out of 264 children will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday. There are about 40 new diagnoses of childhood cancer in Northern Nevada every year. In an effort to combat those staggering statistics, the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is staging the "Take a Swing at Childhood Cancer" event June 22 at the Reno Aces' Greater Nevada Field. The foundation strives to alleviate family's financial and emotional strain after every cancer diagnosis. Each year, the foundation provides support for roughly 120 families in Northern Nevada with a childhood cancer diagnosis.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Donner Golf Course opens under new management

Tahoe Donner has announced the reopening of its 18-hole championship golf course and driving range, a news release states. Entering its second season of play after significant course renovations beginning in 2020, Tahoe Donner will start the 2022 summer season under the leadership of a new golf superintendent and golf pro.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Late Night Swim returns to GSR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Late Night Swim returns to the Grand Sierra Resort on Friday and Saturday nights through the end of summer. The parties are at the Infinity and Serenity Decks at the GSR pool. DJs are scheduled to perform. People must be 21 years old or older to enter....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Deer Park Celebrates 80 years in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Deer Park has been in the community since 1942, getting its name because quite literally there were deer running around this area before it became the park you see present day. Saturday morning marks the 80th year anniversary celebration for the historic site. “There are not...
SPARKS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly motorcycle crash in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A fatal motorcycle collision occurred near Rancho and West Vegas Drive, police say. Las Vegas Metro Police are currently investigating the incident. No further information has been provided. Check back for updates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sierra Sun

Share the road with 3,000-plus bicyclists on Sunday

After a two year hiatus, the 29th annual “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – Lake Tahoe” returns welcoming more than 3,000 bicyclists from all over the country to ride around the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe. America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride participants will be riding clockwise...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada State Parks offers free admission, fishing on June 11

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Nevada State Parks is offering free admission and fishing next week across the state. The statewide event, “Discover Nevada State Parks,” will be held on Saturday, June 11, and all guests receive free entry into any state park and can fish without owning a license.
NEVADA STATE
ABC10

Granite Bay High student accused of threatening school shooting

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A Granite Bay High School student was arrested after allegedly threatening a school shooting on Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, an anonymous tip was made through the school's online reporting system saying a Granite Bay High School student had allegedly threatened a school shooting. School officials...
GRANITE BAY, CA
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Washoe and allies run to stop Minden siren

As Minden sounded its siren at noon on May 28, a group of more than 50 Washoe and their allies shouted together in response, “Stop the siren!” Their defiant cry and a formidable eight-mile group run followed an hour-long protest of the Nevada town’s daily siren blasts.
MINDEN, NV

