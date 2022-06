(Shenandoah) -- In most election years, Iowa's June primary takes a back seat to the November general election in terms of importance. In fact, it could be argued that Tuesday's primary vote is more important than this fall's election--especially on the local level. And, as the long and sometimes arduous primary campaign comes to a climax, KMA News is preparing to bring you the results Tuesday evening of some interesting local races.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO