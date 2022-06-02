ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Hurricane season: How storm tracking has evolved in the 20th century

By WUWF
wfit.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 20th century moved forward, so did weather technology. One vital area of advance was a better understanding of how and why hurricanes formed — and where they were going. Here is part two of our three-part series as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway. After...

www.wfit.org

Comments / 1

click orlando

Full list of names for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the first tropical wave to come off the coast of Africa, even though it is more than three weeks until the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts on June 1. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Florida tropical storm: System to bring heavy rain, flooding

A disturbance near Mexico is expected to hit Florida as a tropical storm this weekend. The system was moving northeastward about 125 miles north of Cozumel on Friday and was expected to head across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and the southern and central portion of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

New U.S. hurricane outlook sees five major storms

HOUSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Forecasters on Thursday amped up their outlook for the U.S. Atlantic hurricane season, saying warm sea temperatures and the absence of a moderating wind shear portend a "well-above average" number of storms. Colorado State University researchers raised their estimate for tropical storms, hurricanes and major...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Remnants of Hurricane Agatha could become Alex as storm threatens Florida

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico earlier this week, could regather strength to become the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The storm, now entering the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico after crossing the Yucatán peninsula, is “likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward”, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Thursday.If the depression reaches wind speeds over 39mph (63 kph), it will be named Tropical Storm Alex, the first of the 2022 hurricane season which officially began on 1 June. The NHC gave an...
FLORIDA STATE
deseret.com

First hurricane of 2022 could hit Florida as a tropical storm

Hurricane Agatha is predicted to turn into tropical storm Alex, showering South Florida with heavy rain within the next five days, according to ABCNews. Puerto Angel, Mexico, was hit by Agatha, a Category 2 hurricane, on Monday afternoon. Since then, the hurricane has weakened into a low-pressure system, according to CNN.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Photos of Hurricane Agatha's Aftermath in Mexico

At least 33 people are missing and 11 are dead after Hurricane Agatha struck in southern Mexico on Monday. The Category 2 hurricane made landfall in Oaxaca state packing sustained winds up to 105 mph. The storm brought mudslides, knocked out power and washed out roads and bridges. Photos show...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Hurricane season's opening salvo a monster rainmaker in Miami

The opening days of the Atlantic hurricane season packed plenty of anticipation, but the tropical rainstorm that hit South Florida never organized enough to earn a name. Still, it unloaded huge rainfall totals. An unnamed tropical rainstorm moved across Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas Friday into Saturday, turning streets into...
MIAMI, FL
AccuWeather

Agatha to strengthen into a hurricane before striking Mexico

An area of disturbed weather that AccuWeather meteorologists were closely scrutinizing all week over the waters south of Mexico became the first named storm of the 2022 East Pacific hurricane season -- Agatha -- early Saturday morning. Although Agatha is a small tropical storm, forecasters expect the storm to strengthen to a hurricane as it turns toward the Mexican coast into early week.
ENVIRONMENT
Bay Area Entertainer

Hurricane proofing your home for hurricane season

With hurricane season upon us (hello: Harvey and Irma), it’s more important than ever for coastal homeowners to prepare their abodes for hurricane-force winds, tropical storms, and possible flooding. While we hope you never have to deal with any of these horrible disasters, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Fortunately for those who live in a hurricane zone, there are ways (very good ways, in fact!) to protect your home from hurricane damage. Some improvements are as simple as pruning trees and cleaning gutters. Other changes may cost an extra thousand dollars but are well worth every penny. Not only is hurricane proofing a home good for resale value, but it also ensures that you’ll still have that home to sell later on.
HOME & GARDEN
Salon

Too hot to handle: Crumbling US infrastructure melts under excessive heat

Scorching temperatures caused Philadelphia public schools to suspend classes this week, while dozens of schools in the Baltimore area issued sweeping closures amid the blistering heat wave currently blanketing the Northeast. More than 35 million people have been put on a heat advisory. But as of this June, eighteen schools in Baltimore, which was just two years ago rocked by a 25-day stretch of 90°F weather, breaking a 150-year record for the city, still do not have air conditioning, while as many as twelve have air conditioning that doesn't work.
BALTIMORE, MD

