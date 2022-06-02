Hurricane season: How storm tracking has evolved in the 20th century

With hurricane season upon us (hello: Harvey and Irma), it’s more important than ever for coastal homeowners to prepare their abodes for hurricane-force winds, tropical storms, and possible flooding. While we hope you never have to deal with any of these horrible disasters, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Fortunately for those who live in a hurricane zone, there are ways (very good ways, in fact!) to protect your home from hurricane damage. Some improvements are as simple as pruning trees and cleaning gutters. Other changes may cost an extra thousand dollars but are well worth every penny. Not only is hurricane proofing a home good for resale value, but it also ensures that you’ll still have that home to sell later on.

