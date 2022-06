DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Do you do? In North Carolina, they do! There were 64,832 marriages in North Carolina in 2019, according to data from the state’s department of health and human services. That comes down to a rate of 6.2 marriages per 1,000 people. There were about 32,862 divorces during that same time. […]

1 DAY AGO