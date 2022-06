After six successful years in the craft beer business, TUPPS Brewery has outgrown its current 17,000 sqaure-foot location and will be relocating to the historic McKinney Grain site, east of Downtown McKinney. One key feature of the new location will be the B.Y.O.B. Courtyard which will feature multiple grain bins. Each bin will allow a local business to get started or stimulate growth by offering a place to work and sell their product(s) to customers.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO