On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued an executive order – the Emancipation Proclamation – freeing “all persons being held as slaves” within the Confederate States. Although history records this as the day slavery ended, it would be two and a half years before word of it reached Texas, and the last enslaved people in the Confederacy learned that they were free. The news was delivered on June 19, 1865.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO