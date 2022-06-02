Kaffenbarger named 3rd team All-Region at Defiance

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that the feisty spring weather has finally settled down, Lake Erie’s flotilla of fishing guides have been feasting on the abundant schools of walleye. “The best aspect of the today’s walleye fishing is that after a string of great hatches, we’re seeing multiple years classes of walleye,” said Eric Weimer, Supervisor of the Sandusky Fisheries Research Unit on Lake Erie. “For a lot of years, we focused on the great 2003 hatch, and had far few year classes to support it then we’ve had in recent years.”

