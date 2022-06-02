ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Kaffenbarger named 3rd team All-Region at Defiance

peakofohio.com
 3 days ago

Former Indian Lake baseball player Nate Kaffenbarger was named D3baseball.com Third Team All-Region. Kaffenbarger is the first player in Defiance history to receive D3baseball.com...

www.peakofohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
peakofohio.com

Burrey wins 400 at State Meet; Adams 3rd in the 3200; other results

Benjamin Logan's Brady Burrey brought home gold in the 400m Saturday afternoon at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. After qualifying with the top overall time, Burrey went out. Saturday and ran a school-record 48.45 to bring home first place and a state championship for Benjamin Logan. Brady also made the...
LOGAN, OH
peakofohio.com

Local T-Ball and Farm League finals from Friday

Huntsville #1 Bud’s Marine defeated West Liberty #3 20-16 in T-Ball action Friday. Christian Kelley Hit a Homerun and scored twice, Kamden Lacher, Krew Klofta each scored three runs and Ariel Clark, Clayton Thornberry, and Cortlyn Schulz each scored twice for Huntsville in the win. West Liberty TBall Roofs...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

State Track Meet results from Friday

This weekend, the State Track Meet is going on at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Several local athletes are competing. Friday in Division III, the West Liberty-Salem girls 4x800 relay made the podium with a 5th place finish. The team consists of Megan Adams, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd, and Mallory Bostick.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Defiance, OH
Defiance, OH
Sports
The Spun

Look: What Michigan Gave Players For Beating Ohio State

Earlier this week, Michigan rewarded its football players with dog tags to commemorate last season's win over Ohio State. The dog tags the players received have a Michigan football helmet on the frontside that says "Team 142." It also has a decal on it that says "The Game." As for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Marianne and Jacob Schimmoeller

FORT JENNINGS — Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Schimmoeller are celebrating 65 years of marriage with a private family dinner. Schimmoeller and the former Marianne Kortokrax were married June 8, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ottoville. They are the parents of four children, Lynn (Chris) Phillips, of Kalida; Ed...
FORT JENNINGS, OH
13abc.com

Ottawa Park announces line-up for summer concert series

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Summer is here, and music enthusiasts can anticipate live music in the newly renovated Ottawa Park Amphitheater as the Ottawa Park Concert Series returns this weekend. The Good, The Bad & The Blues will kick off the series on Saturday. The show will take place from 6...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#First Team#Indian Lake#Bat#Hcac
Cleveland.com

Lake Erie fishing guides feast on walleye: NE Ohio fishing report for the weekend of June 3-5

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that the feisty spring weather has finally settled down, Lake Erie’s flotilla of fishing guides have been feasting on the abundant schools of walleye. “The best aspect of the today’s walleye fishing is that after a string of great hatches, we’re seeing multiple years classes of walleye,” said Eric Weimer, Supervisor of the Sandusky Fisheries Research Unit on Lake Erie. “For a lot of years, we focused on the great 2003 hatch, and had far few year classes to support it then we’ve had in recent years.”
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
sent-trib.com

Building 'Bridges' in Northwood: Groundbreaking at site of former mall

NORTHWOOD — The official groundbreaking of the $30 million residential project, called the Enclave and Bridges of Northwood, took place at the site of the former Woodville Mall on Thursday. Bob Anderson, Northwood administrator, said there’s been a lot of interest in the site. “All the infrastructure’s going...
NORTHWOOD, OH
Lima News

$6 million raised in LCC Capital Campaign

LIMA — On Saturday, co-chair Barb O’Connor spoke about the LCC Capital Campaign’s success and thanked the development staff for their hard work for what turned out to be an “absolutely amazing” fundraiser resulting in over $6 million in donations. This was the first time...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Wapakoneta next week

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Sunday morning that an OVI checkpoint will be held next week in Wapakoneta. The locations of the checkpoints will be announced in advance in accordance with state law. >>Deputies investigating fatal crash in Mercer Co. Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint...
WAPAKONETA, OH
cleveland19.com

Vernors releasing new flavor exclusive to Ohio, Michigan

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio. The new flavor is the first in decades,...
TOLEDO, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
pointandshoreland.com

Thunder Over the River fireworks set for June 25; donations sought

The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host the “Thunder Over the River” fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, June 25. They are promising “the sky over the Point and Shoreland area will come alive with booming sound and vibrant color.”. Rick Phillips, fireworks chairman for the Shoreland Firefighters...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy