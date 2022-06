Toyota's 2022 World Endurance Championship season is not going entirely to plan. At Sebring, the team lost out to Alpine's grandfathered-in LMP1 car. They won at Spa, but by just 36 seconds after six hours in a race where the leaders never lapped the LMP2 class leader. These are worrying signs for a GR010 program that will suddenly be facing a lot of other factory competition very soon, but Le Mans is still the domain of the factory cars built with massive budgets toward the goal of just one win. With just that Alpine and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus's privately-built car to fight, anything less than showing up to the annual test day at the Circuit de la Sarthe with dominant speed would have been a major disappointment.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO