Broken promises

Students across King County rallied at the Seattle City Hall Plaza with a message to the governor: "Washington Governor Inslee, call a special session and ban all semi-automatic rifles." Syd Walter, a 17-year-old senior at Nova High School in Seattle, said she has had enough. "I am terrified of going...
Today's newsletter is going to discuss the issue of suicide. Be aware of that upfront. If you are interested in some information around this issue, KUOW's Kim Malcolm recently interviewed an expert on this, and has provided some resources for your consideration. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
In the wake of a string of horrific mass shootings across the U.S., the conflicting aims of groups on different sides of the gun debate were in stark relief in Seattle Friday. Just as supporters for stronger gun regulations gathered at events around King County, a local gun rights group announced its latest lawsuit aimed at repealing Washington state’s gun restrictions.
As the war in Ukraine continues, refugees in the Seattle area are settling in and looking for health services. A local Ukrainian nonprofit is stepping up to help them navigate the complex U.S. health care system. The Nashi Immigrants Health Board is teaming up with federal, state and local health...
This week some local orthographers made it to the semi finals of the Scripts Howard spelling bee. The city had to void 200 thousand parking tickets. And It’s pride month, so get out the rainbow flag! ... but only if you really mean it. KUOW’s Jeannie Yandel and Seattle...
Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with FOX 13’s Jennifer Lee, Seattle Times David Kroman, and Seattle Met’s Allison Williams. The Washington State Patrol is reporting that from January 1 to May 17 of this year 934 failure-to-yield incidents, and they say there has been a dramatic increase in fleeing traffic stops. Will the law be changed?
In a grocery store parking lot in Skyway, dozens linked arms to show unity and in one voice chanted, “I am my brother’s keeper. I am my sister’s keeper.”. Marty Jackson led the chant. She’s with Boys & Girls Clubs of King County and the Seattle Community...
A brand new Seattle music fest launches this weekend, to kick off LGBTQ Pride month. The creators say they didn’t see queer and trans people of color centered in other festivals, so they created their own. Twinkle lights overhead, and a row of guitars on the wall, band members...
Hundreds of people at Stafford Creek Corrections Center— more than a quarter of those incarcerated, and dozens of staff — have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last month. In all, 568 inmates and 41 staff at Stafford Creek, located about 8 miles southwest of Aberdeen, have...
Kim Malcolm talks with Seattle Times arts and culture reporter Jerald Pierce about his theater picks for the weekend. "Riverwood" at LANGSTON through June 5th, and at Seattle Public Theater beginning June 17th. "Bruce" at Seattle Rep through July 3rd. "And So That Happened...." at ACT Theatre through June 19th.
Seattle's beloved Elliott Bay Book Company is changing ownership for only the second time in its 49-year history. Peter Aaron owned the store for 23 years. When it came time to retire, he turned to three familiar faces to take over. As of June 1, the new owners are Tracy...
Jimi Hendrix’s first gig as a musician was at a Jewish temple in Seattle that is still there today ... sort of. Hendrix was known to frequent a club outside of Seattle called the Spanish Castle (which he wrote a song about). He picked up a thing or two there, musically, and was inspired to perform. That inspiration led to his first gig with an unnamed group in the Jaffe Room at Temple De Hirsch located at Union Street and 15th Avenue sometime in the late 1950s. Apparently, he was fired between sets because he was showing off too much. Obviously, he didn’t give up there.
