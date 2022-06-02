Lely opens new operations hub

Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Tom Ahart's accrued vacation will cost the district nearly $197,000, according to information obtained by Axios through a public records request.State of play: The payout for 1,341 hours is on top of the $307,000 in salary Ahart will receive for the last year of his contract.Other benefits like a car and cell phone allowance and medical insurance will cost the district at least another $121,000, the records show.The payout comes as the district was forced to make $9.4 million in cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1.Catch up fast: Ahart — who was...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO