Tyler Anderson had another fantastic outing as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets, 6-1, led by the veteran southpaw’s six shutout innings. It was Anderson’s 10th appearance of the season (eight starts), and he lowered his ERA to 2.59 while picking up a seventh win. Anderson now holds a record of 7-0, and perhaps what is most impressive is he has issued just six walks in his 55.2 innings pitched.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO