Coffee County, TN

Scam Warning from Law Enforcement

By Lucky Knott
 3 days ago
Law enforcement officials has been made aware of a scam affecting area citizens. A scam caller says that they are an employee of Duck River Electric Cooperative. The caller then proceeds to tell the intended victim that they are...

