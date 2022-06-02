Scam Warning from Law Enforcement

Law enforcement officials has been made aware of a scam affecting area citizens. A scam caller says that they are an employee of Duck River Electric Cooperative. The caller then proceeds to tell the intended victim that they are...
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
FRANKLIN, Ky. – According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting victim has been identified as Tierra N. Williams, 21, of Franklin. Williams was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the Medical Center at Franklin, where she was pronounced dead, stated police. KSP said police located a...
ON JUNE 2ND, GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NARCOTICS INVESTIGATORS WORKED WITH LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND ARRESTED MICHAEL LONG AND JACQUELINE PAGE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASES INVESTIGATORS SERVED A SEARCH WARRANT ON A MOTEL ROOM THE PAIR WERE STAYING IN WHICH RESULTING IN THE DISCOVERY OF A LARGE QUANTITY OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA, AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. IN ADDITION, A CHEVY SILVERADO, ENCLOSED TRAILER, HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE AND CASH WERE SEIZED. LONG AND PAGE WERE CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE AND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE.
A 52-year-old Smithville was arrested twice within four days last month for driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. Jeffrey Allen Forbes of South College Street was in court for the first offense June 2 and will be back there June 9. His bond for the first offense was $3,500 and $8,000 for the second offense.
LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has reported that $27,000 is missing from an evidence room at the Livingston Police Department. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has found numerous issues within the Livingston Police Department.
CANNON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an allegation of sexual assault has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County woman, charged with filing a false report. At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, on May...
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking, “Do you recognize this couple?” The Sheriff's Office released a video (above) that shows a man removing a porch welcome sign from a home while the female driver waited in the car, said Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Norrod. The sign...
Local homeowners have recently received mailings containing false and misleading information, claiming incorrectly that the deed to their property has been transferred, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. “We have heard from homeowners who are alarmed by these mailings,” Johnson said. “The letter they have received...
LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners has permanently revoked the license of a Loudon County doctor who was put on probation in 2016 for overprescribing opioids. The board permanently revoked the medical license of Dr. Peter Stimpson, and ordered him to pay $1,000 in fines and to pay costs of prosecuting […]
Maryville man competing for Team Tennessee in the Special Olympics USA Games. Brad Davis has been chosen to compete in Powerlifting for Team Tennessee at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando at ESPN Sports Complex. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The show featured custom designs worn by custom made...
Rutherford County, Tennessee, has a staggering history of arresting children as young as 7 for petty offenses from possession of tobacco to petty theft. ProPublica and Nashville Public Radio set out to deconstruct the anatomy of a terrible system, what made it tick and grow — and the people who enabled it. They began this investigation after they learned what took place in an elementary school playground.
Three men were arrested Friday night for selling substances that all tested positive for fentanyl. Police say an undercover detective encountered Anthony Tiller, 37, behind the Schermerhorn Center. Tiller sold the detective six pills that he claimed to be ecstasy. The pills tested positive for both ecstasy and fentanyl.
The Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention will be held Sept. 17th at 10:00 A.M. at Rotary Park in Manchester. You can register for free, form a team, or join any team you like with no minimal fundraising obligation at afsp.org/coffeecounty. If your business, church, or...
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — Four people were killed and one person was critically injured after a single-vehicle crash in a suburban Chattanooga city early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 1:40 a.m. CDT on a highway in South Pittsburg, located west...
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A woman was found dead and her husband was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Simpson County on Sunday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP troopers were called to a home on Patton Road just before...
News 2 took an inside look at the drug epidemic that's plaguing the Music City. Illicit drugs including cocaine and fentanyl are getting into the hands of residents, and some of them are ultimately carrying a deadly dose.
