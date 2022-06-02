ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Communications director discusses road to Ohio's sports betting

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal sports gaming will begin in Ohio on Jan. 1 with the Ohio Casino...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

N.C. harm reduction programs await funding from national opioid settlement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been nearly two months since the state was scheduled to begin receiving funds from the national opioid settlement. North Carolina will get $750 million of the $26 billion agreement. According to the state attorney general, 85% of the funds will go directly to communities to...
HEALTH
Bay News 9

NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay News 9

Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
FREEDOM, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Bay News 9

DeSantis vetoes funding for Ocoee Massacre documentary

ORLANDO, Fla. — Funding totaling $1 million for a documentary about the Ocoee Massacre was among Gov. Ron DeSantis’ vetoes of $3.1 billion in spending from the Florida state budget. What You Need To Know. Funding for Ocoee Massacre documentary among Gov. Ron DeSantis’ budget veto list.
OCOEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Roadmap#Casino#House#The Ohio General Assembly#Occc#Spectrum News 1
Bay News 9

Straz Center preps for weekend honoring veterans

The Straz Center is getting ready to kick off a very special weekend dedicated to serving veterans in the Tampa Bay community. Straz Center to hold weekend dedicated to veterans. VetChat, open mic night on the schedule. Both events are free for the community to attend. It all starts June...
MILITARY
Bay News 9

McConaughey-narrated Texas wildlife film debuts Friday

TEXAS — If you’re headed to the movies this weekend and looking for something other than “Top Gun” or superhero fare that the whole family can enjoy, this might be the thing for you. “Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story” opens in Texas theaters...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy