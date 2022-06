JJ Watt and wife Kealia Ohai are going to be parents! The Arizona Cardinals defensive end, 33, and the Chicago Red Stars soccer player, 30, announced on June 2 that they are expecting their first child together. They each posted the news on their respective Instagram accounts with several photos from a maternity shoot. “Could not be more excited,” JJ wrote alongside four photos (seen here). Kealia shared two photos from the same shoot and revealed her due date is in October. Neither mentioned the gender of their future child.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO