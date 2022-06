DES MOINES -- Both the killer and one of his victims in the Ames shooting last week that claimed three lives were members of the Iowa National Guard. Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday. Montang served as a mortuary affairs specialist with Detachment 1, Headquarters Support Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion in Boone.

AMES, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO