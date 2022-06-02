ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County water named best in the state

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County heads to the national water competition after beating out all other Georiga counties for the best tasting water in the state. The Georgia Association of Water Professionals named the county the winner on Thursday after a blind taste test and vote, according to Gwinnett County's...

www.13wmaz.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Temporary precinct changes for Cobb County’s June 21 run-off elections

Cobb elections posted the following notice to the county website:. The Cobb County Board of Elections approved multiple temporary polling place changes, for the June 21st Primary Runoff. The temporary polling place changes are necessary to accommodate voters on Election Day. The regular polling place locations have notified Cobb Elections their sites are unavailable for our use on June 21st. These changes are slated to return to their former location for the November Election.
nowhabersham.com

Kemp appoints Clarkesville resident to chair State Elections Board

Governor Brian Kemp has appointed William S. Duffey, Jr. to serve as the new Chair of the State Elections Board. Duffey, a part-time resident of Clarkesville, retired as U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia in 2018. Before assuming the federal bench, he served as the United States Attorney for the Northern District and in private practice as a partner with Atlanta-based King & Spalding. He began his career as a lawyer in the U.S. Air Force.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Tyler Richards
atlantaprogressivenews.com

Secretary of State Candidate Decries Intraparty Racism Perceived in Statewide Run-offs

(APN) ATLANTA – Run-off races are set for the Democratic nominations for Georgia Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Commissioner of Insurance, and Commissioner of Labor in an upcoming Primary Run-off Election to take place on June 21, 2022. One candidate, former State Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler (D-Lithonia), decries the racism...
saportareport.com

‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Hundreds gather for Georgia meeting of the Cherokee Nation

About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance’s at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
MARIETTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Box truck hauling appliances overturns on Old Monroe-Madison Highway

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 4, 2022) – At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a single-axle box truck that had overturned on Old Monroe-Madison Hwy at Nunnally Shoals Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said it was hauling appliances. League said the driver...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Updates from McDonough City Council meeting

Two rezoning requests were approved by the McDonough City Council at its May 16 regular meeting. Michael Burdette for the Copeland House, 94 Macon Street, requested rezoning from multi-family residential to office-institutional for the property about one block south of the square to allow businesses to rent office space. After...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Atlanta Daily World

The Real Estate Bubble for Black America is Bursting

Atlanta was once known as one of the most affordable metropolitan hubs in the country. But what a difference a year makes. Many of us are shocked to find out, that Metro Atlanta home prices are nearly 25% higher than a year ago, a product of demand going through the roof— much of it is driven by the outside force of cash-rich investors.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County friends open account for man hit by car on Memorial Day

A well-known Jackson County man is recovering after being struck by a car in Jefferson on Monday. Bobby Patterson remains at Northeast Georgia Medical Center healing from multiple fractures to his right leg, along with facial fractures, bruises, and lacerations. “We had all just concluded the American Legion Memorial Day...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

