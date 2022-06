OMAHA — Iowa investigators want to interview anyone who may have seen a boat that sank in the Missouri River on May 29 in which an Omaha woman drowned. Emma Olsen, 20, drowned the night of May 29 when a 30-foot boat she was aboard sank in the river near Tyson Bend Wildlife Area about 5 miles west of Modale, Iowa. The boat was recovered May 31 and Olsen's body was found June 2.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO