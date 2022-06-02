Paula Vogel's 25-Year-Old Play Debuts on Broadway With the Original Leads

Click here to read the full article. In June 2020, Tony-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and her fellow award-winning artists Amber Iman and Jocelyn Bioh launched the Instagram account “Black Women on Broadway,” a platform to celebrate the history of Black women in theater. The trio of women had been working since 2019 to create a community to support Black women in the business, and amid the onset of the pandemic, the virtual route was the only method of connection. Now, two years later, Brooks, Iman and Bioh are bringing their vision into the real world with their inaugural Black Women on...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO