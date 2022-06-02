ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paula Vogel's 25-Year-Old Play Debuts on Broadway With the Original Leads

By Joe Westerfield
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Three cast members and the director of the original company of "How I Learned to Drive" have come back in a riveting and very funny...

Variety

Black Women on Broadway Announces Inaugural Awards Ceremony (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. In June 2020, Tony-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and her fellow award-winning artists Amber Iman and Jocelyn Bioh launched the Instagram account “Black Women on Broadway,” a platform to celebrate the history of Black women in theater. The trio of women had been working since 2019 to create a community to support Black women in the business, and amid the onset of the pandemic, the virtual route was the only method of connection. Now, two years later, Brooks, Iman and Bioh are bringing their vision into the real world with their inaugural Black Women on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Almost Famous’ Musical Sets Broadway Opening, Announces Cast

Click here to read the full article. The stage musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film Almost Famous will will begin Broadway previews on Tuesday, September 13, with an official opening on Tuesday, October 11, and a cast featuring Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling and Casey Likes. The venue will be a Shubert theater to be announced. “Broadway fans and rock fans have so much in common,” said Crowe, who wrote the musical’s book and lyrics (with original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt). “We obsess over the music, we pore over every possible recording we find, and we treasure...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: ‘Longtime Companion’ Depicted Tragedy on Fire Island

The rom-com Fire Island, debuting June 3, is set on that coastal community off Long Island, favored by queer New Yorkers as far back as the 1930s. The scenic locale — free of cars and inhabited by a population of white-tailed deer — has served as a film backdrop before, most notably in Ryan Murphy’s 2014 adaptation of The Normal Heart for HBO, and before that in the 1989 ensemble drama Longtime Companion. In both, Fire Island is depicted as a gay utopia, a carefree bacchanal soon to end with the appearance of a mysterious and deadly illness that seems to...
CBS News

Playwright Michael R. Jackson on Broadway's "A Strange Loop"

The musical nominated for 11 Tony Awards features an unlikely protagonist: A young, queer Black man working as an usher in a Broadway theater, writing a musical about a young, queer Black man working as an usher in a Broadway theater. The show's writer and composer, Michael R. Jackson, talks with correspondent Rita Braver about mining his own life for a tale of change and self-acceptance.
EW.com

Ray Liotta's 6 most memorable roles

With his wry Tri-State rasp and piercing Siberian Husky eyes, Ray Liotta commanded the screen for more than four decades in a series of roles renowned for their wiseguy intensity. But the actor, who died in his sleep at the age of 67, did much more than that, turning out memorable performances in everything from a Kevin Costner baseball dream to a marauding Muppets sequel. Below, six highlights from a richly unpredictable career.
Adam Bock
Lynn Nottage
Paula Vogel
Mary Louise Parker
Michael Showalter
Sarah Ruhl
David Morse
Jeffrey Epstein
Us Weekly

Ray Liotta Dead: ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Dies at Age 67

A heartbreaking loss. Ray Liotta is dead at the age of 67, Deadline reports. The actor was working on the movie Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic when he died in his sleep, his publicist told NBC News. He is survived by his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, whom he shares with ex-wife Michelle Grace. He was […]
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
Parade

Melissa McCarthy on Creepy Flea Market Finds, Life Lessons from Her Dogs and Her New Netflix and HGTV Projects

It’s tough to say who’s top dog in Melissa McCarthy’s house. You might think it’s the actress, considering her 20-plus years starring in TV and movie hits, including Gilmore Girls, Mike & Molly, Bridesmaids, Spy and Can You Ever Forgive Me? And she’s got two new projects coming out this month: an HGTV home renovation show and a new Netflix comedy series created, written and directed by her producing partner and husband of more than 16 years, Ben Falcone, who also co-stars.
Grazia

Hey, It’s Che Diaz - And I’m Back

Che Diaz was the most polarising character in 2021’s SATC reboot And Just Like That..., with ‘Hey, it’s Che Diaz’ becoming four of the most horrifying (and hilarious) words in TV history. The non-binary comedian character divided fans and generated hundreds of thousands of memes – so, naturally, given that AJLT leans into the cringe, you’re about to be hearing a lot more from Che Diaz when season two kicks off.
Deadline

Vertical Entertainment Acquires Tribeca-Bound Romantic Drama ‘Alone Together’ Directed By & Starring Katie Holmes

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has secured North American rights to the romantic drama Alone Together, written, directed by and starring Katie Holmes, which will make its world premiere in the Spotlight Narrative section of the Tribeca Film Festival on June 14. Vertical plans to release the film exclusively in theaters in July 22, with a VOD bow to follow on July 29. Alone Together follows June (Holmes), a food critic going upstate for a short romantic getaway to escape the pandemic in New York City, whose plans go wrong from the start. Arriving at the Airbnb in...
AOL Corp

TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter...
WWD

Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey Reminisce on Life in ’90s Chicago

Click here to read the full article. “Saturday Night Live” has become a dating hot spot, with couples Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost and Emma Stone and Dave McCary all getting together after the show. But if “Saturday Night Live” alum Rachel Dratch could go back and give her 28-year-old self any advice, she joked that it would be, “stop dating comedians.”More from WWDBirkenstock Collaborates with Staud on Sandals, RTW and Bags, TooEmma Rosenblum and Tina Fey Toast Tony Nominee Rachel Dratch for Role in POTUS on BroadwayThe 2022 LVMH Prize for Young Designers Ceremony At a...
epicstream.com

Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Begins Filming, Announces New Major Characters

The highly-anticipated reboot of the Percy Jackson universe is finally heading to Disney+. Starring The Adam Project's Walker Scobell as the new Demigod Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as the new Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as the new Grover Underwood are bringing in the iconic trio. Now that the lead trio is complete, five new major additions to the cast were announced for the upcoming Rick Riordan series.
Newsweek

