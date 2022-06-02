ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa looks to change the narrative, speaks up for himself

By Sam Murphy
 3 days ago
Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

To say Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL career has been off to a tumultuous start would be an understatement. From differences with former head coach Brian Flores to recovering from injuries, Tagovailoa hasn’t quite reached his potential.

However, the Dolphins are quickly providing aide by drafting former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle in the 2021 NFL Draft, and trading for All-pro receiver Tyreek Hill. As well as revamping their entire offensive line which has been among the worst in the league the past two or three seasons.

Tagovailoa has received much criticism online this off-season about his performance, but under this new regime he is firing back. At today’s practice Tagovailoa completed two deep bomb touchdowns to Hill, and the Tua of old seems to be resurfacing.

New head coach Mike McDaniels has been very complementary of Tagovailoa and says to be himself, and he is finding his confidence as a result. Tagovailoa realizes he can’t worry about what the “keyboard warriors” have to say because they aren’t in practice every day.

Tua has been hearing all of the noise, and he is ready to get his revenge.

