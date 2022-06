The Illinois Department of Agriculture will introduce a farmers market at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds next week. The market will open from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at "The Cattle Barns" on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds across from the Expo Building. The market will then be held on most Tuesdays through Nov. 1 (closed on Aug. 16, 23, 30 and Sept. 6 for the Du Quoin State Fair).

DU QUOIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO