The Du Quoin boys track team advanced three individuals and one relay team to the IHSA 1A state finals on Saturday, and all four finished in the Top 10. "We were hoping for a little higher finish as a team (tied for 32nd with nine points) with our 4x100 finishing a little higher and getting our 4x200 to the finals," said Du Quoin coach Derek Beard. "We were looking for a top 20 finish, but fell short of that, but I'm still proud of this group regardless. They did a lot of good things."

DU QUOIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO