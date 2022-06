JOHNSTON CITY -- After a combination of Addie Waggoner's dominating pitching, opportunistic batting and a solid defense led the Pinckneyville softball team to regional and sectional titles, the Lady Panthers ran into a Freeburg team that was a little bit better to end their season at Johnston City 2A Super-Sectional Monday afternoon, 3-0. "Our season was kids doing things right," said Pinckneyville coach Alan Engelhardt. "We dug ourselves a hole where we were the 5 seed in the subsectional, so we were the lower seed in every single game we played in the postseason, but after we won the regional they started to expect to win.

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO