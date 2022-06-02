ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Edgy and intimate play coming to a Florida stage for the first time

wfla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Repertory Theatre is bringing The Dreamer Examines His Pillow,...

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

Related
businessobserverfl.com

Pinellas County returns to spotlight in streaming series

If you enjoyed “Life’s Rewards,” the 2021 Visit St. Pete/Clearwater marketing vehicle disguised as a scripted TV “dramedy,” get ready to tune in for a second season. Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video platform, the show’s first-season episodes were viewed more than 341,000 times, resulting in nearly 30 million advertising impressions, according to a news release. That exceeded goals set by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and its partners on the project, the St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission and Visit Florida.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Donut Shop Ranked Top 50 In Best Of The U.S.

Whether you’re feeding a hangover or treating the office, donuts are the perfect sweet snack. This Tampa donut shop was ranked #34 out of 100 on Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops and according to their reviews we can certainly see why. Hole in One donut shop located...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's Four Green Fields lives on, inside a warehouse

Okay, y'all, someone has completely recreated the original Four Green Fields inside of a warehouse in the shadow of downtown Tampa.If you've read this news elsewhere, good for you. We had not heard and we now want to shout it.Ben stopped in on Tuesday and smiled for about an hour … just sat on the bar stool and smiled.Catch up fast: If you're new here, Four Green Fields was an edgy and political Irish pub in a thatch-roofed building on Platt Street that opened in 1992. In a city of good bars, Four Green Fields was among the best.A frequent...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Gibsonton man dubbed 'Human Volcano' stuns audiences around the world

GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton man, known as the "Human Volcano," leaves his audience wide-eyed and in wonder. In his finale, fire performer Lamount will take a gulp of lighter fluid into his mouth. With a burning torch in front of him, he sprays the liquid out, and a massive flame shoots twenty feet into the air.
GIBSONTON, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s 10 Most Famous High School Grads

Don’t know if they were voted Most Likely To Succeed in the yearbook, but these Tampa area high school grads all made their mark. From actors to pro wrestlers (although that could be considered one and the same), reporters to rappers, the list of celebrities who wore the cap and gown at their high school graduation here in Tampa Bay is pretty diverse.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Patrick Shanley
yr.media

Florida Teen Writes Own Legacy As First Black Male Salutatorian

Florida teen Jeremiah Daniels IV has made history as the first Black male salutatorian in his high school’s 69-year history. Graduating with a 4.6 GPA from Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport, Florida, his parents told Fox 13 Tampa that becoming the first Black male to be named salutatorian was a goal he set at the start of his high school career.
GULFPORT, FL
cltampa.com

The 25 most-anticipated new restaurants coming soon to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's massive amounts of growth and development in the last year does not only mean shiny new buildings and clogged highways — it also means new food. With an apparent outburst of breweries popping up in Seminole Heights, a Bay-Area-turned-chicken-tender-heaven and much more, here are some of the more exciting new eats coming to the greater Tampa in the coming months.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#Academy Award#The Usf Theatre Center
bizjournals

Hawaiian coffee franchise coming to Tampa Bay

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a coffee franchise known for its Hawaiian coffees and international blends, plans to open five new locations in Tampa Bay by the end of Q1 2024. Business partners Chris Bruckner and Richard Elkhoury are heading up the development efforts under High Caffeine Inc. LLC. The duo has been together for over 30 years with several businesses, including gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and quick-serve restaurants across Florida and Boston.
HAWAII STATE
fox13news.com

Two family businesses destroyed in Tampa riots after George Floyd' death reopen

TAMPA, Fla. - The riots in Tampa that followed George Floyd’s death caused millions in property damage, and took an especially heavy toll on small, family-run businesses. Nearly two years ago an arsonist started a fire that burned down several stores during the night of unrest, two family-run restaurants are finally getting back to business.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
momcollective.com

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Florida gets millions from U.S. DOT

In the Tampa Bay and Orlando area, the agency includes up to $15,875,000 for the Tampa to Orlando High-Speed Intercity Passenger Rail Project and Brightline Trains Florida, LLC. “The proposed project will advance preliminary engineering activities to support Phase III of the Brightline system, a 67-mile extension from Orlando to...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Highly anticipated container park to open in Tampa suburb

Under construction for two years, Krate, an ambitious container park concept, is set to open Saturday at the Grove at Wesley shopping center. Krate’s 94 containers, according to a news release, house 46 one-of-a-kind restaurants and retail shops. It was developed by Mishorim Gold Properties, which bought the Grove at Wesley Chapel complex for $64 million in September 2019 and invested $110 million in renovations and upgrades, including a miniature golf course that’s slated to open later this year.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy