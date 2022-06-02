ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BR Police request help in identifying suspect accused of stealing nearly $2,500

By Paula Jones
WGNO
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –  Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking the public for assistance in identifying a person suspected of theft.

According to Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are in search of a suspect who used a victim’s cell phone to make a call and in the process, allegedly transferred nearly $2,500 from the victim’s bank account into another bank account.

Two women identified as Carver High School graduation fight suspects

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect (pictured below) please contact BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Image Credit: Crime Stoppers/Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD)

