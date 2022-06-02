ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

4 Texas Hotels Named Among Nation's Hottest New Hotels

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Looking for a hotel to book this summer? Lucky for you, TripAdvisor ranked the country's hottest new hotels .

Two Texas hotels made the cut, but the No. 1 spot belongs to the Lyle Washington DC. Here's a look at the Texas hotels in the Top 25 :

The Blossom Hotel is ranked No. 8. According to the Houston Chronicle , the Blossom Hotel in Houston has been open for six months. It's located about a mile from NRG Stadium.

"Despite opening during the most challenging year in history of the hospitality industry, Blossom Hotel Houston was an instant hit thanks to the team's dedication to invigorating the local economy and bringing both tourism and business to the city," said the hotel's director of operations Randy Nameth .

The Colton House Hotel in Austin comes in at No. 9. TripAdvisor included reviews that said, "The perfect home away from home!" and "Excellent service and well appointed hotel - rooms were spotless." The Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk is ranked No. 12, followed by the Cotton Court Hotel in Lubbock at No. 20.

Here's a look at the top 10 hottest new hotels in the U.S.:

  1. Lyle Washington DC, Washington D.C.
  2. Pendtry Manhattan West, New York City, New York
  3. Belvada Hotel, Tonopah, Nevada
  4. Bottleworks Hotel, Indianapolis, Indiana
  5. Under Canvas Lake Powell - Grand Staircase, Big Water, Utah
  6. The Ameswell Hotel, Mountain View, California
  7. Pendry West Hollywood, West Hollywood, California
  8. Blossom Hotel Houston, Houston, Texas
  9. Colton House Hotel, Austin, Texas
  10. Arlo Midtown, New York City, New York

To see the full list, click here .

CultureMap Austin

Austin real estate guru reveals the awesome power of staging

After owning her own company in another market, Susan Griffith combined her considerable experience with a passion for her new surroundings and launched one of the most formidable careers in Central Texas real estate. Her performance with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty has merited a place in the Elite 25, representing...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

What could Tesla’s 10% cuts mean for Austin?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday morning, Reuters reported Austin-based Tesla is expected to cut 10% of its jobs. The report cites a letter from Elon Musk, that also calls for a pause in hiring worldwide. Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy.
AUSTIN, TX
