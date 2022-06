(BPT) - Whether you're planning to become a first-time mom, or you've been around the baby block before and are ready to expand your family again, everyone has the same priority: to have a healthy child. That's why it's important to learn that one of the most common causes of birth defects in the U.S. is connected to a virus called cytomegalovirus, and it occurs in one of every 200 births.1.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO