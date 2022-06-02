ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho State assistant football coach DaVonte' Neal charged with first-degree murder

By GREG WOODS Idaho State Journal
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — Idaho State University assistant football coach DaVonte' Neal has been charged with felony first-degree murder in Arizona and the school intends to terminate his contract. Pocatello police say Neal has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, a class one felony; one count of drive...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple northern Utah agencies are searching for a man with ties to southern Idaho. Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old male who has spent time in Hazleton growing up, is reported missing by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. Rounds has recently been working in Lucin,...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Lovell, James

James Rendon Lovell, 73, of Ririe, passed away May 27, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. James was born March 11, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rendon David Lovell and Maralyn Hill Lovell. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended Ricks College and Utah State. On January 17, 1970, he married Hope Hjelm in Idaho Falls, Idaho. James and Hope made their home in Ririe, Idaho, where James worked as a farmer and truck driver. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved bowling! He bowled nine 300 games and did many tournaments with local friends. James is survived by his wife, Hope Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Brianne (Steve) Ottem of Othello, WA; Tim (Amanda) Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID; Courtney Ricks of Ririe, ID; Katie Waite of Idaho Falls, ID; Angela (Jason) Maas of Idaho Falls, ID; and Matt (Janette) Lovell of Boise, ID; sibblings, Paul (Brenda) Lovell, Mark (Vicki) Lovell, Marian (Lance) Cygielman, Diane (Terry) Hulse, Renee (Kim) Ritter, and Claire (Melina) Lovell; 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughters, Jennifer Marler, and Emily Love. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at prior to the service. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Army National Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James 3/11/1949 - 5/27/2022Rendon Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Grays walk-off in home opener

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After dropping their season opener to the Hyrum Hornets, the Gate City Grays returned to Halliwell Park on Saturday for their home opener and came away with a 5-4 victory against the Providence Wolverines. The Grays had quite an exciting night, with Easton Watterson hitting a...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Satterlee
KOOL 96.5

Why a City in Idaho is One of the Best to Raise a Family

People are flocking to Idaho, and the state has seen a big boom in population over the last couple of years. Multiple factors are playing into this such as, affordable housing, growing job market, looking to move out of other states, politics, and many other reasons. As pointed out last week, many millennials are beginning to call Idaho home, specifically Boise, and that number continues to rise. Not only is it turning into one of the best places for millennials, but it may also be one of the best places in the country to raise a family as well.
IDAHO STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Girl remains at UMC five months after bus explosion in Utah

World Series of Poker welcomes international visitors for the first time in years. International visitors and gamblers are going all in on this year's World Series of Poker event. Updated: 9 hours ago. Miss Ukraine International works with her charity to helped the children of her country. Wind and dust...
Post Register

Four men sentenced in Idaho after identity theft scheme

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Four men from New York were sentenced in Idaho after an identity theft scheme that spanned several cities in Idaho and Oregon. Officials say the men conspired to commit wire fraud by getting information from real Sprint customers and then ordering iPhones at Sprint stores, charging the customers' accounts.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Idaho State University#Bengals#First College#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Abc#The Idaho State Journal#The Bannock County Jail
kjzz.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Burley Idaho Temple

BURLEY, Idaho (KUTV) — A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to a press release, Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy presided at the ceremony on Saturday. “It was just a...
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in Idaho

BOISE — An attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a steep gully where they were crushed and suffocated, Idaho wildlife officials said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services each confirmed the sheep deaths in mid-May in southwestern Idaho in foothills near Boise. The foothills north of the city are popular...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Post Register

Smith, Nina

Nina Dawn Richards Smith, 87, passed away May 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. While Nina spent the last 28 years living in Ammon, ID, when asked where she was from, her response was always Ashton. Nina was born in Ashton, Idaho to Ronald and Grace Gilbert Richards. She attended grade school in St. Anthony for the first three years. The rest of her education was completed in Ashton, graduating from North Fremont High School in 1952. Nina completed nurses training at Ashton Memorial Hospital and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1953, side by side with her cousin Connie. On November 12, 1953, she married Larry Elvin Smith. They started married life in Ashton. Their daughter, Rhonda Marie, was born in 1955, and their son, Daniel Chet, arrived a few years later in 1958. Her husband's work resulted in many moves throughout the years: Idaho Falls, Las Vegas, Northern California Bay Area, Chester, and back to Central California. While living in Las Vegas, Nina worked as a secretary. She then worked for Eastman Kodak while they lived in California. The family loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing or just exploring. The mountains of Idaho, along with the family and friends there, led them back to Idaho in 1994 where they enjoyed their retirement. Nina is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Smith and brother, Glade Richards. She is survived by her children Rhonda (Steve) Wike of Ammon, Dan (Wanda) Smith of Menan, granddaughter Nichole (Joel) Peterson of Minneapolis, great grandchildren Lola Marie, Mia Claire, and Jack Theodore. She is also survived by her sister-in-law JoAnn Richards, nieces and nephew Janalyn Larish, Laura Wollan, and Alex Richards. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com. Nina 7/26/1934 - 5/31/2022Smith.
ASHTON, ID
Post Register

Bowman, Virginia

Virginia Bowman, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The Family is appreciative of the kind and professional manner in which Virginia was cared for. Virginia was born June 17, 1941, in her grandfather's farmhouse in Wilford, Idaho, to Pressley Alvero Bowman and Nina Romrell Bowman. She grew up and attended schools in the St. Anthony area. She attended Ricks College and BYU where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Education. She was a kind, devoted and loving teacher throughout her life. "Teachers encourage minds to think, hands to create and hearts to love." She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a devoted librarian, genealogist and a avid student of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She found great joy in traveling, decorating for holidays, and attending classes for continued learning. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and taking trips to see Broadway plays and musicals. Virginia is survived by her many friends, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Edwin Brown, Nora Brown, Mary Brown, Glen Brown, Wilda Bowman and Wildan Bowman. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Warren Peterson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Virginia 6/17/1941 - 5/30/2022Bowman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy