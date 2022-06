What would you do if your husband of 20 years cheated on you – besides divorcing the lothario? Drown your sorrows in alcohol? Get revenge? Go full scorched earth?. In the new workplace comedy Loot, which is coming to Apple TV+, Maya Rudolph’s billionaire Molly Novak does her fair share of wallowing before diving headfirst into her charity foundation, as evidenced by the newly released trailer. But, of course, just because Molly has 87 billion reasons for a fresh start doesn’t mean it’ll be smooth sailing.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO