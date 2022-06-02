ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Altercation in Arlington Heights puts two males in hospital with stab wounds

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) An investigation is open after Pittsburgh Police were called for an aggravated assault incident on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue and also to a scene on Cordell Place in Arlington Heights.

The calls came around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday and the initial reports was for a pair of people being stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found two males had been involved in an altercation with each other.

Neither victim provided much information to police.

One of the males was transported to the hospital in stable condition and the other in critical.

Pittsburgh, PA
