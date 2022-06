MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The State Games of Mississippi is officially 1 day away, and it is set to have a big impact on the city of Meridian. This year, 42 sports will now attract over 5,500 amateur athletes from across the state for top competition. The athletes that compete in the games are eligible to compete on a national level as well at the state games of America.

