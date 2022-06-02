ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Employees are quitting: Are you to blame?

By Michelle Hayward
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to miss all the headlines about “The Great Resignation,” the unprecedented mass exodus of American workers from their jobs. Did the pandemic shorten everyone’s fuse? Or did it spur real reflection? My team and I ran a study to find out, discovering that what workers across industries and levels...

Comments / 35

carrine trower
2d ago

Because the older employee's are getting treated like a stepchild while they are bringing new employee's in (That don't know anything and only trained in one skill) that make more money but want the older employee's to train them. That's where the insult comes in.

Reply(3)
31
Wayne Reed
2d ago

money is the bottom line if we don't make enough money we don't have a home why would I work there if they don't pay enough money to pay or to buy a home not to mention water lights groceries car insurance health insurance

Reply(1)
19
Kathleen Cernetich
2d ago

don't go to college and waste the money go to a trade school you learn specifically what you're going to be going out to do a lot of the courses that are required in college are a rip-off and have nothing to do with what your occupation you chose to do

Reply(2)
9
