GUNMAN INJURED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING FOLLOWING THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A SECURITY GUARD. Updated 6/3/22 at 1:05p: Warrants for one count of criminal homicide and three counts of attempted criminal homicide have been issued for Randy Charles Levi, DOB 08/12/1981. Levi is currently hospitalized and being treated for his injuries, and is being monitored by Metro Nashville police. Upon his release from his treatment, he will be served with the warrants and booked into the Davidson County Jail.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO