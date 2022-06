An early darkhorse for National League MVP, Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader continued to make his case for the honor, tying a major league record on Sunday. In a 6-4 extra-inning loss to the San Diego Padres, Hader posted his 40th consecutive scoreless appearance, matching Houston Astros' reliever Ryan Pressly for the longest such streak in MLB history.

