PILSEN — Pandemic delays and “sky-high” material costs have delayed the opening of the Pilsen location of Sultan’s Market, but the owner says it’s still happening. Owner Shadi Ramli said he bought the building at 1738 W. 18th St. — the former home of the Nitecap Coffee Bar — more than two years ago, but it was difficult to get anything done on the site during the pandemic. He said certain material costs skyrocketed and the project’s original timeline was “blown.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO