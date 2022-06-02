AG warns New Yorkers about cryptocurrency investment risks

NEW YORK -- There's a new warning from New York Attorney General Letitia James about the risk of investing in cryptocurrencies .

In a statement, the Attorney General said she wanted to remind New Yorkers that even well-known cryptocurrencies can crash and wipe away investments in "the blink of an eye."

Her warning comes after the crypto market took a steep dive in May, resulting in billions of dollars in losses.

James says the investor alert is part of her larger efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies in New York.