ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

White House Covid czar says jabs for children as young as six months could be available as early as June 21 though some experts are split on the shots

By Mansur Shaheen U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The White House's chief Covid coordinator said Thursday that jabs for children as young as six months old could be available as early June 21 if applications for the shots are approved by regulators in the coming weeks.

Dr Ashish Jha, who was recently appointed as the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a briefing that shots for the youngest eligible Americans could be rolling out in only three weeks.

His statements come on the back of Pfizer, manufacturer of America's most popular vaccine and the only one to be available to those aged five to 17 in the U.S., announcing Wednesday night that it has completed its application for its three dose vaccine in children six months to four years old.

If approved by regulators at both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it would make America the country with the lowest vaccine eligibility age in the world.

Experts are split on whether this age group needs the shots, though, as the risk they face from the virus is extremely limited. Key advisors that will weigh in on the decision tell DailyMail.com that it is too early for them to decide whether they will approve the shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2PFc_0fyf6tsd00
Dr Ashish Jha (pictured), the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said that he expects the jabs for children aged six months to five years old to be available as early as June 21

Pfizer revealed preliminary data last month showing the vaccine was 80 percent effective at preventing infection from Omicron, though the efficacy rate may change as more trial participants need to be infected before the figures can be finalized.

Jha said that the White House is already working with states, pharmacies and physicians to facilitate the rollout of the jabs.

The Pfizer jab will come in three doses, unlike the two dose standard set for older age groups. It will also be only three micrograms, a tenth of the size of the standard adult dose, and a third of dosage for children five through 12.

The switch was made towards the end of last year when early data showed that only two doses of the jab provided little protection against the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsduj_0fyf6tsd00
Dr Cody Meissner (pictured), the chief of pediatrics at Tufts Children's Hospital and member of VRBPAC, says that with the currently available COVID-19 vaccines, herd immunity is not possible

In order for the jabs to get into the arms of children, it will first need approval from both the FDA and the CDC.

Later this month, the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet on both June 14 and 15 to discuss the shots.

The committee, which has been more skeptical of the vaccine rollout than the CDC and other health officials, was passed over on the decision to approve booster shots for five to 11 year olds and fourth doses people 50 and older.

The decision to skip VRBPAC was a controversial one, with members like Dr Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, and Dr Paul Offit, of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, both speaking out against the approval.

When asked about the recent submission by Pfizer, Offit told DailyMail.com that he would need to review the data first before issuing an opinion.

Dr Cody Meissner, also a VRBPAC member representing Tufts Children's Hospital, told DailyMail.com that 'it will be an interesting discussion,' on whether or not the shots get approved.

‘Does the potential benefits in vaccinating that group justify any harm? That’s the question that I think everybody will be thinking,’ he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ye4Me_0fyf6tsd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzjTb_0fyf6tsd00

He said that the White House announcing the June 21 date will not pressure the committee into approving the doses, saying that their positions come independent of political pressure.

Meissner did say, as he has in the past, that he does not believe that herd immunity is possible, and that vaccinating everyone to stop transmission of the virus will not happen.

Because the vaccines are tailored more to prevent serious infection that causes hospitalization or death, and not infection itself all-together, there will still be some transmission of the virus even if only asymptomatic.

This raises an interesting question for many officials. If the vaccines can not prevent transmission of the virus outright, and many children suffer limited risk from the virus anyways, then what reason would there to be to approve the jabs.

For the mRNA vaccines in particular - the Moderna and Pfizer shots - the CDC warns that young males who receive the shots suffer a very small but still existent risk of developing heart inflammation.

Meissner also expressed concerns over the newness of the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer jab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOk7u_0fyf6tsd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MeVo_0fyf6tsd00

In February he told DailyMail.com that: 'we don't have any experience with these [mRNA] vaccines in young children ... I'm very hopeful that they will turn out to be equally safe and equally effective [as they were for adults], but we don't know that.'

The technology has existed for decades, but was largely ignored by the medical community until it was implemented by Moderna and Pfizer for the Covid shots.

In the time since, it has been investigated as the base of a potential HIV, flu and cancer vaccines, but because of its limited past use there is no data on how it can affect a person decades down the line.

Risks of the jab hurting people in the future are extremely small, though.

Some are also concerned about the small sample size used for the trial. When Pfizer first got its jab approved for adults at the end of 2020, trial data included over 40,000 participants.

For these trials, just over 1,500 children aged six months to five years old were recruited - a significantly smaller sample.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
Salon

Millions of kids face "disaster" as McConnell, GOP threaten to kill school lunch waivers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. In less than 30 days, a slew of federal waivers that have enabled schools across the U.S. to provide free breakfast and lunch to students during the coronavirus pandemic are set to expire, potentially leaving millions of children without easy access to critical meals.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Biden closes in on a deal to resettle refugees in SPAIN to help deal with the surge of migrants at the southern border and Canada vows to take in Haitian migrants seeking work who have tried to cross from Mexico

President Joe Biden is preparing to finalize a first-of-its-kind deal with Spain to resettle refugees from the Western Hemisphere that continue to flood into the U.S., a Wednesday evening report revealed. The pledge from Spain is coupled with Canada significantly expanding its refugee commitment in the region, according to an...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Americans#Omicron
The Conversation U.S.

Future COVID-19 booster shots will likely need fresh formulations as new coronavirus variants of concern continue to emerge

Being up to date on COVID-19 vaccines means having had three or four doses of the same shot at this point. Current boosters are the same formulations as the first authorized shots, based on the original strain of the coronavirus that emerged in late 2019. They do still protect against severe COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths. But as immunity wanes over time and new, more contagious SARS-CoV-2 variants emerge, the world needs a long-term boosting strategy. I’m an immunologist who studies immunity to viruses. I was a part of the teams that helped develop the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson SARS-CoV-2 vaccines,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

‘The Senate needs to do this ourselves’: Democrat Chris Murphy rules out getting Biden’s help to push a bipartisan gun control package while Republican Sen. Pat Toomey hopes ‘at least half’ of GOP supports change

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy on Sunday rejected the idea of getting President Joe Biden involved in his chamber's bipartisan negotiations on gun reform following a spate of devastating mass shootings - but said change was 'closer than ever before.'. 'I think the Senate needs to do this ourselves. I have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

White House: 'No specific person' to blame for not flagging baby formula crisis

The White House is facing questions over its handling of a national baby formula shortage after President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he was not made aware early enough. Biden’s press secretary defended the decision-making processes that brought the problem to the president’s attention after formula manufacturers said they knew there would be a problem in February.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Two-thirds of Americans want abortion rights to remain in place, poll finds

Nearly seven in 10 Americans are calling for the US Supreme Court to keep America’s abortion rights protections in place as the high court appears on the verge of striking them down.A new poll from the Wall Street Journal and NORC at the University of Chicago found that 68 per cent of Americans believe that the Supreme Court should leave Roe v Wade intact, while only three in 10 (30 per cent) said it should be struck down. The findings back other similar surveys from CBS News and CNN.And they underscore the political upheaval that could occur if Roe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Matt Lillywhite

Biden Says "Inflation Is Unacceptably High." Announces Plan To Lower Prices

Inflation is way too high and is causing a significant amount of stress for Americans, per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Even President Biden is concerned about the rising cost of living. "The fact remains that inflation is unacceptably high," he said. "Inflation is a challenge for families across the country, and bringing it down is my top economic priority."
Fox News

Pro-life lawmakers push 'forced-birth' laws, view women as 'incubating machines,' Washington Post op-ed says

Anti-abortion lawmakers' apathy toward postpartum suffering leads them to view women as "incubation machines," according to a Washington Post op-ed. The pro-choice piece, published Tuesday, laid the foundations of an argument in favor of women whose bodies underwent dramatic changes consequential to pregnancy and began with author Kate Manning giving a brief discussion about her postpartum bladder troubles.
U.S. POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Require Members of Congress To Disclose Crypto Holdings

Two US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that would require members of Congress to declare their crypto holdings. The Cryptocurrency Accountability Act would make it mandatory for members of Congress to report any purchase, sale or exchange of digital assets that exceeds $1,000. They would also have to report crypto transactions made by their spouses and dependent children.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
42K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy