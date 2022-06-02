Deshaun Watson Has Put Cleveland Teammates Into Impossible Situation
Doug Gottlieb: "Deshaun Watson had zero negatives on his track record. I asked several teams that passed on him in the draft and are kicking themselves over it, they said he had no character issues, perfectly clean record. But that's not the point. The point is that now, whether it is Myles Garrett, or any other player from the Cleveland Browns that is asked about it - you take one side, you can be anti-teammate, you take another side and you're anti-woman, you take a neutral side and either you don't want to sell out a teammate or you don't want to really tell people you're anti-woman. If you say 'no comment,' that means there is something there. This is a clear no-win."
Doug Gottlieb reacts to Myles Garrett's latest comments on his new teammate, Deshaun Watson. Doug breaks down how Garrett and other members of the Cleveland Browns are in a no-win situation when it comes to discussing Watson's lawsuits and impending suspension.
