TheFinal5: New ballot push to boost service worker pay in DC

As international travel returns to normal, high school students from around the world eagerly await their opportunity to participate in an exchange program in the U.S.. Many counties in Maryland were closed to exchange last year but now the schools are eagerly awaiting the return of exchange. International Student Exchange (ISE), a 501c3 nonprofit organization that facilitates exchange programs for students in the U.S. and abroad, is currently seeking volunteers in the area to host these students while they attend local high schools. This is an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in a unique experience in which they will create relationships that span the globe while making a positive impact locally and globally.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO