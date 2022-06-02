ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The 9 Most Influential Black Comedies Of The Last Decade

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

The 2010s and 2020s birthed a Black sitcom renaissance after experiencing a drought in the late 2000s. The aughts gave audiences classic shows like My Wife and Kids , The Bernie Mac Show , Girlfriends , and Everybody Hates Chris . In recent years, Black-led comedies have not only replenished the genre but subverted and evolved it. Since then, Black sitcoms have provided laughs, WTF moments, and commentary on the Black experience.

Now, here are some of the most influential Black comedies to hit the airwaves over the last decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6t91_0fyf4ECc00

(Image credit: ABC)

black-ish

Billed as a successor to the classic sitcom, The Cosby Show , black-ish focused on an upper-middle-class Black family living in the Los Angeles suburbs (not a brownstone in New York). The sitcom centered on the daily lives of married couple Andre and Rainbow Johnson (played masterfully by Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross) and their family.

While family served as the show’s core, most episodes dealt with the Johnsons’ interactions in a predominantly white society. Dre, Bow, and their children dealt with daily culture clashes – either at work or school. The outside world was nothing compared to having multiple generations living under one roof with different ideologies and views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUhyj_0fyf4ECc00

(Image credit: Frreform)

grown-ish

As a spinoff of black-ish , grown-ish centered on one of the Johnson kids going off to college (a la Denise Huxtable and A Different World except at a PWI). The coming-of-age comedy centered on eldest daughter Zoey’s exploits into young adulthood.

Being at university served as the perfect backdrop to watch the eldest Johnson child grow into her womanhood, including multiple relationships and floating in and out of academia. But the show’s true focus was showcasing personal, professional, societal, and academic issues through a Gen Z lens. With Zoey having graduated, the black-ish connection lives on withJohnson eldest son, Junior, taking over for Season 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lr6NV_0fyf4ECc00

(Image credit: FX)

Atlanta

Being the brainchild of Donald Glover, Atlanta explored the dark (sometimes, outlandish) nature of the Southern city and its music scene. The surrealist comedy highlighted Earn’s quest to make his cousin, Paper Boi, a success in the fickle music industry.

With the Southern metropolis as the backdrop, the show has evolved since premiering in 2016. The comedy shone best when providing a Black perspective on mainstream culture and thought-provoking takes on African American topics. The core four – Earn, Paper Boi, Van, and Darius – served as the show’s emotional center through their varying dynamics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkZAt_0fyf4ECc00

(Image credit: HBO)

Insecure

After years of making premium content on YouTube, Insecure allowed Issa Rae to jump from the web to cable television. The hit web series-turned-HBO comedy examined the exploits of Issa Dee as she navigated life in her thirties.

The flawed Issa Dee character put the spotlight on awkward Black women. Viewers got to see her everyday interactions across different life avenues. Issa’s evolution from unfocused to stable was remarkable, but the comedy’s true core was its relationships. While significant others and families fleshed out the characters, it was the female friendships, especially Issa and Molly Carter’s, that made the series beloved. All this culminated in the series becoming weekly water cooler talk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRpuK_0fyf4ECc00

(Image credit: NBC)

The Carmichael Show

Jerrod Carmichael’s family life made for great fodder on his NBC sitcom, The Carmichael Show . The family sitcom followed a fictionalized version of the stand-up comedian’s everyday life.

Viewers got to observe Carmichael, his fiancée, and his family deal with numerous issues. The series saw the young couple’s progressive lens and his parents’ conservative views clash constantly over issues within Black American culture. It did so with humor and finesse. Unfortunately, the comedy ended after three seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcWcD_0fyf4ECc00

(Image credit: TBS)

The Last O.G.

More than any show on this list, The Last O.G. was built on culture shock from a distinct perspective. Tracy Morgan’s television comeback saw him become former convict Tray Baker, as he tried to reconnect with his family and society after an extended prison bid.

Tray fought to regain his past glory as he struggled to reacclimate to society. The comedy allowed Morgan to go all in, giving an unhinged and silly performance. Viewers got to see Tray's progress throughout the series as he grew closer to his children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uU0Ae_0fyf4ECc00

(Image credit: Comedy Central/HBO Max)

South Side

Before Abbott Elementary took television by storm , South Side put a unique spin on workplace comedies. The buddy comedy follows two BFF furniture delivery men, Simon and Kareme, striving for success through unsuccessful get-quick-rich schemes.

In highlighting Southside Chicago, the show provides off-beat and silly humor while offering a different take on the area’s Black citizens. The series offers subtle social and workplace commentary through outrageous scenarios and employee dynamics. It also has an ensemble filled with rising and well-known talent letting the laughs and cultural nods fly (like The Office and Superstore ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbGva_0fyf4ECc00

(Image credit: Channel 4/HBO Max)

Chewing Gum

What happens when you have a play centered on a sexually repressed Black woman leaving the nest for the first time? You get Channel 4’s Chewing Gum . As Michaela Coel’s breakthrough project, the British slice-of-life comedy explored the hilarious exploits of 20-something shop assistant Tracey Gordon.

Viewers got to see Tracey Gordon’s daily life - work, friends, and family. Much like Insecure , Gordon’s evolution saw her learn more about the world and herself. All while tackling young adulthood and delving into topics like religion and sexuality with humor. Unfortunately, viewers didn’t get to witness Gordon’s story for long, as the comedy ended after two seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiUKI_0fyf4ECc00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dear White People

Turning a hit indie film into a TV series could be a hard transition, but Dear White People managed to do so without compromising the premise. The Netflix comedy followed the 2014 film by exploring the lives of Black students at a predominately white university.

Unlike some series based on movies, the college comedy expanded on the original film’s concept by leaning into more character development and plotlines with character-dedicated episodes. The co-ed comedy highlighted issues like micro aggressions, sexuality, and the transition to full-fledged adulthood. The show never lost its bite despite mixing original film actors with new ones.

Unfortunately, some of these shows closed shop recently, with black-ish and Insecure airing their finales this year and in 2021, respectively. Soon, another will join the list, with Atlanta 's fourth and final season airing later this year.

There’s no need to fret, though, as newer sitcoms have arrived to fill the void. There are series like The Wonder Years reboot, Grand Crew , and Abbott Elementary ruling network TV . On the streaming side, there are Netflix’s The Upshaws and BET+’s The First Wives Club reimagining. If you want to see what other Black-led comedies are premiering this year, you can check out our 2022 TV schedule .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Married... With Children' Revival Coming Soon, But With a Major Change

Married...With Children may be the latest TV series to return after decades in cancellation. But with this proposed revival comes a slight tweak to the format. The original cast is all set for a return, including Ed O'Neil, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino. But they won't be returning in live-action, instead starring in animated form.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen Reteam for ‘Book Club 2’

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen have reunited for Book Club 2 – the Next Chapter. The comedy from Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready has started production on the sequel to the 2018 comedy Book Club, about friends who undergo romantic awakenings after reading Fifty Shades of Grey.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarta Kauffman on the Inspiration of 'Grace and Frankie' and Her Hopes Amid a Shifting IndustryApple Original Films and Skydance Animation Debut Teaser Trailer for 'Luck'Viola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film Festival Other returning castmembers include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Comedy Club#Network Tv#Racism#The Bernie Mac Show#Abc#Frreform
Deadline

‘Night Court’: Dimiter Marinov Joins NBC Comedy Sequel As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) has joined the cast of Night Court, NBC’s follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, in a key recurring role. The sequel series comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, who also stars. Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

CBS Fall 2022-23 Schedule: Drama ‘So Help Me Todd’ Gets Thursday Spot Alongside Comedies & ‘CSI: Vegas’, Wednesday Goes Full Reality & ‘Fire Country’ Gets ‘Magnum P.I’ Friday Slot

Click here to read the full article. CBS has unveiled its fall schedule and while there’s a few changes, it’s largely business as usual. New drama series So Help Me Todd is getting a Thursday night slot, taking over an hour that was previously dominated by comedies including the canceled B Positive. Fire Country, starring Seal Team’s Max Thieriot, gets the Friday 9pm slot that was previously inhabited by Magnum P.I., Wednesday goes full alternative with The Real Love Boat while CSI: Vegas moves from Wednesday to Thursday, replacing Bull. New series East New York gets a Sunday night debut at 9pm,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peter Tolan Comedy Pilot ‘Belated’ Starring Kal Penn Not Moving Forward At FX

Click here to read the full article. FX has opted not to move forward with Belated, Peter Tolan’s comedy pilot starring Kal Penn, Deadline has confirmed. Tolan, co-creator of FX’s Rescue Me, wrote, directed and executive produced the semi-autobiographical pilot, with Nick Alford of Cloudland also executive producing for FX Productions. In addition to Penn, cast included Ellie Taylor, Kaden Kearney, Amir Bageria and EaeMya ThynGi. The half-hour comedy followed an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Sachin (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay (Kearney), a 17-year-old trans teen, as Sachin and his ex-wife (Taylor) and children (Bageria and ThynGi) attempted to find...
NFL
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
106K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy