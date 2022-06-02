ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Kansas woman dead, 1-year-old injured in crash

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 11a.m. Thursday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
State
Kansas State
Pottawatomie County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Pottawatomie County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Bicyclist killed ahead of 200-mile Kansas race

One person is killed in a crash Friday night in a rural part of Lyon County. Around 5 p.m., a bicyclist was heading north on County Road F – northwest of Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at the same time, a pickup truck was heading west on County Road 190.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Unbound 200 participant killed in pickup-bike collision outside Emporia

A Colorado resident is dead after a fatal vehicle bike collision northwest of Emporia Friday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred shortly after 5 pm at the intersection of Lyon County Road 190 and F. According to KHP, 61-year-old Gregory Bachman of Frisco, CO, was traveling northbound on Road F and entered the intersection.
EMPORIA, KS
KMBC.com

Officials: Cause of Overland Park apartment fire was an accident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park fire investigators said a fire at the Highland Apartments Friday afternoon started accidentally after someone improperly disposed of smoking materials. The fire destroyed an eight-unit apartment building near 80th and Farley streets. Investigators said someone tried to get rid of the smoking materials...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Toyota Avalon#Frontier Forensics#Ems#Khp
St. Joseph Post

15-year-old crashes car after high-speed chase on I-70

GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 15-year-old Kuis S. Sampson of Junction City was being pursued by law enforcement westbound on Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed and attempted to exit at Milford Lake Road.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man hospitalized after SUV overturns

ANDREW COUNTY—A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just before 4:30a.m. Sunday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Toyota SUV driven by London P. Ramseier, 19, St. Joseph, was southbound on Route DD three miles south of Savannah. The SUV traveled off...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Emporia gazette.com

Colorado man dies after bike hits car

A 61-year-old man from Colorado was killed Friday evening after a two vehicle accident involving a bicycle in rural Lyon County. Gregory Bachman of Frisco, Colo., was riding a bicycle heading northbound on Road F at 5 p.m. when he reportedly ran into a car driven by 52-year-old Cory Smith of Emporia. Smith was heading westbound on Road 190 in a 2021 Chevy Silverado truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WIBW

Tuttle Creek Blvd. reopened after double motorcycle accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuttle Creek Blvd. has reopened after it was shut down at the US-24 and Highway 77 junction as crews worked to clear a double motorcycle accident. The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, June 3, to alert drivers that Tuttle Creek Blvd. has closed at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 77 - at the turn-off for Riley.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

2 motorcycles crash, closes road in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has shut down the intersection of Highway 24 and 77 as officers respond to two motorcycles involved in a crash. Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area, according to the Riley County Police Department. 📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's deputy finds Kansas couple using drugs

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people on drug charges after a traffic stop. On May 30, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at a residence in the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road, near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper. As the deputy approached, he encountered two subjects engaged in illegal narcotic use. One was taken into custody without incident. Another subject fled the scene on foot. A sheriff’s office K9 was requested at the scene and was utilized by tracking the subject that fled.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

TPD release ID of suspect in Dillons stabbing case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has announced that it is looking for a man in connection to a recent stabbing at a local grocery store. On June 3, the TPD announced that its key suspect for a recent Dillons Food Stores stabbing is Jason Bulger. Anyone with any information related to this case […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy