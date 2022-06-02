Exhibit celebrating Apsáalooke ‘women and warriors’ opens in Bozeman

Calling a time out on the boom: two former mayors from one of the fastest-growing small cities in America want temporary moratorium on new housing development. EDITOR'S NOTE: Some members of the Bozeman City Commission and lobbyists for the building industry claim that weakening regulations and allowing aggressive infill in favor of the free market will cure Bozeman's deepening affordable housing crisis. But two former mayors in the op-ed below say it's actually caused by a myriad of factors, including the city's inability to deal with growth at the north end of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, speculative real estate and a planning department that is both overwhelmed and ill-equipped to deal with the unprecedented boom transforming both Bozeman and Gallatin County, Montana. Affordable housing challenges in Bozeman and Big Sky are spilling over into neighboring valleys and they are equally dire in Jackson Hole and Teton Valley, Idaho. Steve Kirchhoff, known for being a political progressive, served one term as mayor of Bozeman and was on the city commission from 1999 to 2007. Jeff Krauss, known as a libertarian and conservative, served three terms as Bozeman mayor and was on the commission from 2004 to 2020.

