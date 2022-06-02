ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exhibit celebrating Apsáalooke ‘women and warriors’ opens in Bozeman

By Anna Paige
Montana Free Press
 3 days ago
Standing in front of a larger-than-life photograph from the early 1900s, Margo Real Bird proudly pointed out her great grandparents, Frank Bethune and Annie Medicine Crow-Real Bird. The portrait, on display at the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman as part of the newly opened exhibit, “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors,” shows...

Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

