RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - A breast cancer survivor in the Kenosha-Racine area is sharing her story of survival with the people of Wisconsin. Kim Terpstra joined Alex Corradetti on Racine & Me to share some of the emotional challenges she faced during her battle with cancer. Despite the pandemic, Kim was able to get her routine mammogram. She was then called back due to some abnormalities, which led to a biopsy and diagnosis of Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS), which is pre-cancer in the lining of the milk producing glands in the breast.

RACINE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO